The Best Free Horror Video Games

It doesn’t need to be October to enjoy some spooky games. Horror titles are plentiful each year as developers bring out new IPs and installments to beloved franchises. However, if you’re wanting to save some money and enjoy a good horror title then check out some of these games below. You may find something well worth downloading and enjoying today. However, you may want to note that these titles are not ranked in any particular order. With that said, enjoy the list down below and check back for future updates.

#10 One Night

Developer: Dark Gaia Studios

Indie games can really bring out some unique experiences and for fans of the horror genre, there are a ton of great content out there for you. However, if you grew up playing the likes of the Sony PlayStation, then you may be more fond of the old school survival horror setup. The kind of game which doesn’t necessarily throw jump scares at your way but instead puts players into an unsettling world filled with puzzles and a map that relies on players memories of where exactly everything is. If you’re wanting to take a step back in time and enjoy a classic style survival horror game for free, then we have something well worth checking out.

One Night is a title that is easily comparable to the likes of classic Resident Evil but with a 16-bit visual style. This game throws players into a man who awakens with no memory other than being stuck in an unusual place known only as The Complex. From there it’s a game against odds as you find yourself trying to solve puzzles and riddles to unlock new areas. Likewise, there are plenty of creatures randomly roaming the in-game world and you’re not prepared to fight them. Instead, you have to seek out weapons that will be used essentially once to keep a monster away. Furthermore, another neat little callback to the days of Resident Evil, you’ll have to locate “safe rooms” in which you’ll be able to make a game save.

#9 PT

Developer: Konami / Fan Remakes

It was during Gamescom 2014 that P.T. was announced. This was a demo being released on the PlayStation Network for PlayStation 4 that gamers could download. Everything regarding the demo was mysterious and the demo itself was made to take players a long time to uncover all of the puzzle solutions before it would be completed. With that challenge in place players worldwide took to the game and progressed through this survival horror title in order to find out more. After so long gamers started to find out all the cryptic clues and completed the demo for it to play a cutscene which featured Norman Reedus and the official title, “Silent Hills” a brand new installment to the love beloved survival horror franchise.

This game has since been pulled from being online for the PlayStation Network. It’s an unfortunate move because so many people out there who found this game afterwards is no longer going to be able to enjoy it for free officially. With that said, there are all kinds of remakes available online that can give you the chance in trying out this experience. Grant it, these are not official video games but there’s really nothing you can do about that unless you purchase a PlayStation 4 that has a P.T. demo already installed. After all, this is a list about free horror games so if you search the web a bit, you’ll come across some fan remakes rather easily.

#8 Doki Doki Literature Club

Developer: Team Salvato

There is a ton of different various of horror video games. Some rely on atmosphere while others go straight for the jump scares. However, it’s usually pretty telling right away what a game is going to be like before even having to start the game up. Doki Doki Literature Club is far from a game that looks anything remotely like a horror video gameplay experience. On the surface, Doki Doki Literature Club is a visual novel, one that likely follows a dating simulation and honestly, those games have never really caught my attention.

But you would be amiss if you didn’t try this game out as again, the surface is incredibly misleading. This is a psychological horror game that toys with the players. The deeper you get into the narrative, the more unsettling the game becomes. Unfortunately, this is a game that I really can’t dive into with the premise as it would spoil too much and it’s a title that’s really best going into without really any knowledge other than knowing that it’s quite the unsettling horror gameplay experience.

#7 September 1999

Developer: 98DEMAKE

The found footage horror experience is one that’s usually featured in movies. It’s setup in a way that makes the viewer feel like the film is more or less actual discovered footage which should hopefully put the viewers on edge well after the film comes to an end. It’s not often that we get something of that caliber in video games but there is September 1999 that we could suggest players check into. This is a game that acts like an old school VHS tape footage.

You have about five minutes to go through the title where your roaming someone’s home. However, it’s clear that there’s something quite unusual going on in this world and there’s no telling just what’s around the corner. Being stuck in an unfamiliar home can be tense, but this experience goes a step beyond to make the atmospheric journey a creepy one even if it’s short. Again, similar to Doki Doki Literature Club, I can’t dabble into this premise all that much without spoiling what’s ahead.

#6 Slender: The Eight Pages

Developer: Mark J. Hadley

Listen, chances are you played Slender: The Eight Pages. Slenderman was a big online folklore story that had fans spreading around creepy tales for a good few years. However, it wasn’t long after this myth gained some major popularity and at one point a fan made a video game for players to enjoy. It followed a generic tale for Slenderman in which players were in a dark forest as they venture out to fight eight pages. However, it’s clear that Slenderman is near and you’ll certainly want to keep away. This game has become a classic and an online phenomenon. If you haven’t played it yet and enjoy some good old jump scares, then this is one classic that’s well worth downloading today.

