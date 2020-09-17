The Top Upcoming Science Fiction Video Games Of 2021

2020 was a bit of an unusual year. With the coronavirus health pandemic, several games were delayed and pushed back into 2021. As a result, we’re going to see a ton of great games launch and if you’re in the market to either find some games for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or the latest console generations, then let us help you out by showcasing some of our most anticipated games. In this particular list, we’re going over the most anticipated science fiction video games coming in 2021. With that said, you will want to bookmark this page as we’ll continue to monitor this post and update it with new and exciting video game titles as they are announced.

#5 Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: TBA

Release: TBA

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Overwatch was originally released back in 2016 and it’s still quite the popular FPS team-based hero shooter today. Players log on and form a team by picking out a hero from a large roster of characters. From there, you work together using the different sets of abilities against the opposing team. While there is still a ton of players actively enjoying the game today, it looks like Blizzard Entertainment is going to bring in an overhaul with Overwatch 2.

We don’t have a ton of information about the game just yet, but we could potentially see more storylines and expansions to help bring in some diverse gameplay for players to enjoy. We’re also going to see some new multiplayer game modes, heroes, and maps. While the game was in early development back in 2019, we’re left wondering just when exactly we’ll get our hands on this game.

#4 Deathloop

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PS5, PC

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Deathloop is an action-adventure game where players take the role of an assassin named Colt. In this game, players are supposed to track down and take out eight particular targets scattered around the island. However, there is a time loop and after time runs out, players are yanked back into the start of the game all over again. Likewise, if your protagonist happens to die during the game, you’ll once again get tossed back to the starting point all over again.

It’s a race against the clock and gunning down all kinds of henchmen along the way. There’s even a variety of powers and parkour skills, similar to the Dishonored series that the studio has worked on previously. While players are planning out their attacks and taking out targets, it’s worth noting that there is one assassin on the island that only has to take out a single target, and that’s you. Named Julianna, players are forced into avoiding her as she attempts to gun you down.

Another interesting point about Julianna is that an opposing player can join into your game as the character to track you down as well which means that you won’t always have to rely on AI to provide some challenge. Deathloop was featured during the latest PlayStation 5 streaming event which occurred earlier today. You can check out the latest trailer for the game above while we wait for the title to hit the marketplace sometime in 2021 for the PC and PlayStation 5.

#3 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5

Release: TBA

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Ratchet & Clank has been around for quite a few years now. After first getting its start in 2002, there’s been mainline installment and spin-offs for players to enjoy. Now the latest upcoming installment is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. We don’t know a whole lot about this game so far, but from what was showcased, it looks like Ratchet and Clank get a chance to dive into new worlds where they’ll meet some interesting characters all while attempting to stop the evil Dr. Nefarious from completely destroying time and space.

From the gameplay footage showcased so far, it does look like there will be some new and useful tools for players to make use of. One of those is a Rift Tether, which players can quickly teleport to different areas of the map. For example, if a pathway is destroyed, players could tether over to the other side using the new tool.

#2 Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, XBO, XSX/S

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

There was a ton of hype and anticipation for 343 Industries Halo Infinite. After some mixed reception of Halo 5: Guardians, there was some hope that Halo Infinite could recapture some of the joy that Bungie originally offered with the Halo franchise. Of course, when E3 2019 rolled up, fans were waiting patiently to get their first real glimpse of Halo Infinite during the Microsoft press conference event. That turned out to be a rather dull moment as all fans received was a cinematic trailer and promises of gameplay footage during E3 2020. You of course know now that the E3 event didn’t happen because of the coronavirus health pandemic.

Despite this, Halo Infinite finally made its way into the public eye with gameplay footage during an Xbox Series X July streaming event. Again this was another dull moment for fans who took to the internet in order to vent their frustrations over the look of Halo Infinite. 343 Industries ultimately decided to go ahead and refrain from releasing the game as planned during 2020 alongside the Xbox Series X. Instead, it was pushed back for a launch in 2021 which would give them enough time to offer a bit more polish to the game. In terms of the storyline, we’re still waiting to get a bit more information, but it looks like we’re back on a new Halo ring with a fight against a Covenant force that split off known as The Banished.

#1 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

Release: 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

Easily one of the biggest exclusives to hit the PlayStation 4 was Guerrilla Games Horizon Zero Dawn. The video game threw players into the distant future where mankind fell leaving once-thriving cities as an old shell quickly taken over by nature. What’s left of humans have gone back into living in small tribes scattered across the lands while the world is dominated by large metal machines. With not much known of the world that was lived in prior to the fall of man, players step into the role of Aloy who was on a journey of trying to understand where she came from. Now a sequel is coming out called Horizon Forbidden West.

Along the way, players will find a new larger world with iconic landmarks, new machines, and even tribes. It’s said that one of these tribes has been hostile and possesses the power to override machines making them useful in combat. While Aloy will have an upward battle against these new beasts and tribes, it also seems that there will be a greater threat that not only posses harm against machines but wildlife and mankind as well.

A virus has started to spread along with the land that is killing wildlife and crops. Furthermore, massive superstorms are erupting around the land which is threatening everything. Aloy is in for quite the challenge and its one that you can embark alongside her on the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 in 2021.