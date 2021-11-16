Top 26 NEW Multiplayer Video Games Of 2021

Looking for some great games to enjoy with friends both locally or online? You’re in luck as 2021 is shaping up to have some incredible multiplayer games coming out. In this list we’ll continue to update it when new exciting video games are announced. Without further ado, check out some of the most anticipated multiplayer games slated to launch before 2021 wraps up.

Disclaimer Update: Gran Turismo 7, Evil Dead: The Game, Rainbow Six Extraction, State of Decay 3, Skull & Bones, Outlast Trials, Overwatch 2, Gotham Knights, and Diablo 4 were removed from this list due to delays.

#26 Ride 4

Developer: Milestone

Publisher: Milestone

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PS5, X/S

Release: January 21, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Ride 4 is a game that launched in 2020, but we wanted to bring it back up this year because, in 2021, we saw the release of next-generation console platforms. This is another racing game, but here the focus is motorbike racing. It’s a game where we have hundreds of different motorcycles and dozens of tracks. You’ll be able to bike against AI that was built up through machine learning as well. However, this game is on the list as well because of the multiplayer component, and There are multiplayer PVP here with online competitions to see how well your motorbike skills stack up against friends.

#25 Forewarned

Developer: Dreambyte Games

Publisher: Dreambyte Games

Platforms: PC

Release: September 10, 2021 Early Access

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

If you enjoy horror games, then Forewarned might be something to consider picking up. This is a first-person perspective game where players take on the role of archaeologists who discovers new ruins that have appeared. Explore these ancient Egyptian ruins will be a challenge as you’ll have to work with your team carefully. With procedurally generated levels and randomized AI, you will never know what you’ll be wandering into. Through the dark corridors, players can split up or work together as a unit. It’s a gamble of seeking loot or escaping with your life from the supernatural horrors that await your arrival. Meanwhile, to further immerse players in this game, you also have VR support. So strap on your headset and prepare for a frightening experience. Although, you will want to make note that this is still in early access right now.

#24 Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Developer: Cold Iron Studios

Publisher: Cold Iron Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: August 24, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is set several years after the events of the iconic film franchise. In this game, players are taking the role of a special military unit that is used for distress calls. Players will work together to complete objectives which will usually put them in direct contact with hostile Xenomorphs. Here you are going through missions and gunning down waves of enemies along the way. However, you will have some options to pick from, such as the class you’ll take on, weapons, and mod attachments. Furthermore, there’s the fact that this game includes a card system which will introduce more challenges for players to go through. This should allow for some replayability when it comes to the game campaign.

#23 Deathloop

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PS5, PC

Release: September 14, 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Deathloop is the latest video game from Arkane Studios, the folks behind Prey and Dishonored. In this game, players step into the role of a man named Colt trapped in a time loop on a mysterious island. The only way our protagonist can escape this loop is to take out eight targets on the island. However, if Colt dies or runs out of time, or is killed three times, he will be set right back into the start of this game. The game seems to focus more on stealth and memorizing the enemy’s movements to take them out quickly and efficiently. Of course, there’s another problem Colt will have to worry about throughout the game, as, on the island, there is one other expert assassin named Julianna who is only tasked with tracking Colt down and eliminating him every day. An exciting aspect of this game is that there’s a multiplayer component that allows a second player online to join a game but as Julianna. This can make the game even more challenging, knowing that another player can pick up the character rather than being controlled by AI.

#22 Goose Goose Duck

Developer: Gaggle Studios Inc

Publisher: Gaggle Studios Inc

Platforms: PC

Release: October 3, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

It was only a matter of time before we started witnessing some other clones popping up with Among Us success. One of the games that take the gameplay and enhances it a bit is Goose Goose Duck. This is like Among Us, where players have different tasks to complete while impostor players are working to stop the crew from completing their goals. However, there are a few elements that Goose Goose Duck has going for it. There are multiple game modes and even features such as proximity chat. It’s often described as Among Us with all the popular mods attached. Best of all, it’s free to play, so everyone can join into this game and try it out right now.

#21 Naraka Bladepoint

Developer: 24 Entertainment

Publisher: NetEase Games Montreal

Platforms: PC

Release: August 11, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Are you tired of the same old battle royale setup? We’re used to seeing guns being the center focus in these games. Naraka Bladepoint is a bit different. This is a martial arts-style battle royale game. Ranged weapons typically don’t hold up to close-ranged melee weapons to use against your opponent. With a few different classes to pick from, the goal is to be the last person standing, just like other battle royale games. The only difference is that you’ll need to get up close and personal. There is also the fact that this game features some fast-paced movement thanks to the grapple system. You can get around to new heights quickly and even hideaway to get the drop on another player. It might not beat out the other big battle royale hits in the marketplace today, but it’s a nice change of pace.

#20 Knockout City

Developer: Velan Studios

Publisher: EA

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: May 21, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Knockout City is a futuristic competitive multiplayer game. In this title, players are going through a dodgeball game. Players will have a variety of balls to use, maps, and fast-paced characters. It’s become quite a hit and a simplistic game to pick up and play. Of course, there are plenty of moves to master along the way. With the developers bringing out seasons with new content into the mix, there should be plenty of players regularly jumping back into the game. Just make sure you remember the five D’s of dodgeball.

#19 Nickelodeon All Star Brawl

Developer: Ludosity, Fair Play Labs

Publisher: GameMill Entertainment, Maximum Games, Just For Games

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: October 5, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: Online/Local

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl is essentially a Super Smash Bros. clone. It’s a platform fighter where players are duking it out in themed levels. As the name suggests, the game is centered around Nickelodeon IPs. These include themes and characters from shows like Invader Zim, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, along Spongebob Square Pants. Although, like Super Smash Bros., there is the possibility we may see some crossover characters and IPs through upcoming DLC. It’s not confirmed, but it’s very well possible that we might eventually see characters like Dragon Ball Z’s Goku pop up. If you enjoy platform fighting games, then this might turn out to be a big hit, although only time will tell. At the moment, Nickelodeon All Star Brawl just launched into the marketplace.

#18 Destruction AllStars

Developer: Lucid Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5

Release: February 2, 2021

Co-op: N/A

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Destruction AllStars is a vehicular combat title from development studio Lucid Games. In this game, players enter a global sports entertainment event where you’ll bash each other using supped-up cars and unique abilities. It’s a bit like Twisted Metal with the different vehicles to use during the event, but there’s another element to this game. During a match with sixteen players, you can lose your vehicle, leaving you vulnerable as you race on foot for safety. Fortunately, there are some special abilities to use while on foot which can be anything from vanishing into thin air or taking over someone’s vehicle. Initially, the game was set to launch in November 2020 as a launch title for the PlayStation 5 but has since been pushed to February of this year.

#17 Pokemon Unite

Developer: TiMi Studio Group

Publisher: The Pokemon Company

Platforms: Android, iOS, NS

Release: July 21, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

MOBA fans have Pokemon Unite to play this year. Of course, it’s your typical MOBA gameplay setup as well. There are two teams of five players working on one half of a map. The goal being here is to destroy the other team’s base. This is typically done by attacking specific control points across the map, battling opposing team players and in-game-controlled AI enemies. Although with this game, you’re playing with Pokemon. It’s also a free-to-play title, so there’s nothing really stopping you from trying it out on your mobile phone or Nintendo Switch platform.

#16 Hot Wheels Unleashed

Developer: Milestone

Publisher: Milestone

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: September 30, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: Online/Local

Hot Wheels is such an iconic kid’s toy line. Everyone collected these cars and made makeshift tracks to race around on. Now there’s an actual racing game available this year for those Hot Wheels fans. Tapping into the nostalgia, players will find that Hot Wheels Unleashed has the iconic car designs and will give them the necessary tools to build a customized track. Using an assortment of different orange track pieces, players can build up their unique tracks to race around in. Players can get creative with the tracks they built up, but they can also share them with other players online. Ideally, you’ll always have new tracks to race around in.

#15 CrossfireX

Developer: Smilegate

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: XBO

Release: 2021

Co-op: TBA

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

You might know Crossfire as an already established free-to-play FPS video game in marketplaces located outside of the west. However, a new revamp of the game is coming out, known as CrossfireX, which will again put players into two factions as you attempt to go through various game modes. We’re likely going to see a big overhaul in terms of visuals, and we know that there will be a story campaign for players to go through. Outside of the multiplayer, which is being handled by Smilegate, we know that the solo campaign will be coming out from Remedy Entertainment. We haven’t seen this game showcased online in a good while now, but that might also be due to the worldwide health pandemic pushing some of the development progress back. At any rate, we’re still slated to receive this game at some point this year.

#14 World War Z Aftermath

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Mad Dog Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: September 21, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

World War Z is not a new game release in 2021, but it did have a significant update with Aftermath. If you missed out on this game initially, World War Z is a cooperative FPS zombie title much like Left 4 Dead or Back 4 Blood. You’re working with AI or other players as you attempt to gun down different hostile undead enemies. Those who pick up this edition of the game will have the base game along with the latest new content, including new locations to fight zombies off, including Rome and Russia. There’s also the addition of a melee system here, so you’ll have sledgehammers, axes, and cleavers in your possession.

#13 Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Developer: French-Bread

Publisher: Delightworks

Platforms: PC, NS, PS4, XBO

Release: September 30, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: Online/Local

Fans of the fighting genre may have enjoyed the Melty Blood franchise. In 2021 we received a new installment to the IP with Melty Blood: Type Lumina. Plot-wise this is a game that takes place several days before the events of A Piece of Blue Glass Moon. This 2D fighting game also comes with the same combat mechanics from the franchise history and some new specific tweaks. For instance, there is a new mechanic that could help out some newcomers called Rapid Beat. This will allow players to pull off combination attacks with repeated attack button presses. Of course, if you’re new to the series you could just dive right into this installment for a fun anime-style fighter.

#12 Samurai Warriors 5

Developer: Omega Force

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Platforms: NS, PS4, XBO, PC

Release: July 27, 2021

Co-op: Online/Local

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

It had been a few years since we had seen a new Samurai Warriors game release into the marketplace, but in 2021 we finally found another installment. Samurai Warriors 5 acts as a reboot to the series, which means you can jump right into this game. This is a hack and slash title where you’re typically fighting waves of enemies on a battlefield, like the Dynasty Warriors franchise. You’ll fight off tons of soldiers as you attempt to hunt down and take out the commander. It’s worth pointing out that while we have this game listed as a multiplayer title, it’s mainly just cooperative gameplay here. Still, it can be a fun online game to play with a buddy.

#11 Outriders

Developer: People Can Fly

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PS5, X/S

Release: April 1, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

Outriders is a co-op shooter developed by People Can Fly for the current generation and next-generation platforms. In this game, Earth has run out of resources, and it forced humanity to find a new home. With massive ships setting off to discover a better means of life, one happens to crash down onto an alien planet. It’s here that we’re essentially scouts venturing out to see what this planet holds. However, you soon find that the alien planet is home to plenty of hostile creatures. Likewise, it seems this planet has given individuals the ability of some supernatural powers. Now to discover the secrets of what this planet holds, players will have to press on together through the use of their wit and brute force.

#10 Back 4 Blood

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PS5, X/S

Release: October 12, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

Turtle Rock Studios first brought out the incredibly successful cooperative zombie shooter Left 4 Dead. However, that IP now belongs to Valve. Fans have been waiting for a new installment after Left 4 Dead 2. While it’s uncertain if we will ever receive a new entry to the franchise, the original creators are had just brought out a spiritual successor. Back 4 Blood is everything we love from Left 4 Dead, where teams of players will once again fight off a slew of zombie-type enemies as they complete goals. Just as before, there are different enemy types and weapons at your disposal. What is a bit different this time around is the project scope. The developers wanted to bring out a significant game overall with more enemy types and storylines. There’s also the fact that this game features a card system in which players can unlock new cards that acts as a buff for their character. However, the game also will have its own set of cards to give the enemy AI.

#9 Chivalry 2

Developer: Torn Banner Studios

Publisher: Tripwire Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: June 8, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Chivalry 2 is the latest installment to hit the marketplace based around melee medieval warfare. We have seen a few of these games thrive online over the years. Whether it’s For Honor, Mordhau, or the previous Chivalry installment. This is a gritty melee-focused combat game. You’ll use sledgehammers, bows, javelins, axes, maces, knives, and more. It’s all about charging an enemy, blocking shots, and successfully landing some fatal blows. There are also objectives to complete on the map, but you might find the real fun is just working with your team to take out any soldier that gets in your way successfully.

#8 It Takes Two

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Publisher: EA

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 26, 2021

Co-op: Online/Local

Competitive Multiplayer: N/A

It Takes Two comes from the same folks behind A Way Out. Also, like A Way Out, this game will require at least two players to go through the entire campaign. Within the game narrative, players are taking the role of two parents that have fallen out of love. Transformed into their children’s play toys, our protagonists can only return to their normal bodies by working together and perhaps rekindling their relationship. This is a platformer with puzzles to solve and countless minigames being tossed your way. You’ll find the gameplay will constantly change up, and each experience requires the help of two players working together. Like some of the other games on this list, it’s a cooperative multiplayer experience, but definitely, one not to pass up on.

#7 Hell Let Loose

Developer: Black Matter

Publisher: Team17

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: July 27, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Hell Let Loose blends together a few genres of gaming. You have a mix of RTS with FPS in this gritty massive multiplayer World War Two game. It’s a fifty vs. fifty gameplay where players are forced into duking it out across different iconic historical backdrops such as Omaha Beach. The developers tried to make things accurate, so gameplay should be tense, gritty, and unforgiving. You’ll have to battle through the chaos of soldiers firing upon each other along with the massive machinery like tanks unleashing hell upon the battlefields. If you ever drop into this game, you’ll quickly learn that teamwork is what wins battles, so working alongside your outfit is a must

#6 Valheim

Developer: Iron Gate Studio

Publisher: Coffee Stain Publishing

Platforms: PC

Release: February 2, 2021 Early Access

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: NA

Valheim blew up as a popular indie game when it first launched, and it’s worth pointing out right now that this is an early access game. Valheim puts players into the role of a deceased Viking where you’re forced onto the lands of Valheim. To prove to Odin that you’re worthy of Valhalla, you’ll have to survive Valheim first. This is a survival game where you’ll need to maintain vitals, gather resources, build structures, explore the lands, and ultimately fight off Odin’s enemies. It’s a brutal survival game but one that fans can’t get enough of. Furthermore, you’ll have a bit of help when trying to survive this makeshift world as this game features cooperative gameplay. Up to ten players can join in on the fun, and it’s recommended that players work with some friends rather than trying to take this game on as a solo experience.

#5 New World

Developer: Amazon Games Orange County

Publisher: Amazon Games

Platforms: PC

Release: September 28, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Amazon’s latest video game release is a massive hit. New World is an MMORPG that is a premium title without the subscription service attached. Once you pay for the game, you won’t have to keep up a subscription service to enjoy the game in the future. With that said, this New World is centered around a shipwreck. The Player’s customized character survives but finds themselves on a new mystical land full of supernatural elements. From unique creatures and magic, it’s up to players on what they want to do. Take on quests, discover loot, and uncover the secrets laid hidden deep within the lands.

#4 Battlefield 2042

Developer: DICE

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: X/S, PS5, PC, PS4, XBO

Release: November 19, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Unlike Call of Duty, Battlefield doesn’t feature an annual release. So whenever a new game is announced, there is quite a bit of anticipation built up. Battlefield 2042 is the latest installment coming out, and it’s scrapping the single-player campaign altogether. Instead, this installment is all about online competitive multiplayer. You’ll face players in various maps filled with destructible environments and even some dynamic, intense weather conditions. Then there’s the new game mode called Battlefield Portal. This gives players a sandbox to craft up their own rules, weapons both modern and classic, along with providing participants some unexpected gameplay moments. Unfortunately, if you enjoyed the single-player campaign modes, you might have to resort to Call of Duty: Vanguard. However, since this is a multiplayer-focused list, chances are you’re more than okay with this change-up.

#3 Forza Horizon 5

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, XBO, X/S

Release: November 9, 2021

Co-op: NA

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

Forza is a top-rated racing franchise, but it can be a bit too simulation-based for some players. Fortunately, there’s Forza Horizon series offers a more relaxed but still enjoyable racing game for fans. These games take place around different regions in the world, and with the latest installment, Forza Horizon 5, we’re tossed into a Mexico-inspired map. It’s a massive world to race around in, which features some unique environments. From small cities, ruins to lush jungles, there’s a ton of focus centered around exploration. But, of course, what matters here is the racing, and it’s just as tight and thrilling as the previous release.

If you played the past installment, then you know what to expect here. There’s a ton of different vehicles to pick through and events. So you’re constantly switching up the vehicle you’re driving in at any given moment depending on the race you’re actively going through. Likewise, there’s the fact that you’re also dealing with some new weather conditions to be mindful of, such as dust and tropical storms. This is one game well worth picking up, even if you’re not the biggest racing fan, and you might be surprised by how much enjoyment you can get with this title.

#2 Call of Duty: Vanguard

Developer: Sledgehammer Games

Publisher: Activision

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: November 5, 2021

Co-op: Online

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

It shouldn’t come to much surprise that another Call of Duty game is in the works. With an annual release, a new installment is always around the corner. With Call of Duty: Vanguard, players are tossed back into the gritty World War Two era, where we’ll get thrown around different frontlines. However, like with the previous games, there will be plenty of online competitive multiplayer game matches. You’ll find the usual game modes here, along with the iconic zombies mode. Of course, there is also Call of Duty Warzone. This free-to-play battle royale game mode evolves with each new Call of Duty installment, so it’s also a game worth checking out alongside the upcoming Vanguard release.

#1 Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: XBO, PC, XSX,

Release: December 8, 2021

Co-op: Coming Soon

Competitive Multiplayer: Online

The Halo franchise has been popular for years now, and we’re going to get a brand new main installment release in December of 2021. Known as Halo Infinite, we know that the game will take place on a Halo ring, though we have been waiting on more details to emerge on the premise. At any rate, Halo has also featured plenty of multiplayer game modes, and best of all, this time around, the multiplayer component will be free-to-play. So everyone can join in on the fun across Xbox consoles and PC. We also know that there are seasonal updates coming out to add content to the game further. One of those future updates has already been confirmed to be Forge mode. This is a mode that allows players to build up custom maps and game rules. We’ve seen some genuinely great map builds in the past, and while we’re not getting that mode at launch, we’ll at least receive it shortly after the game’s release.