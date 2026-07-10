Rumor: Nintendo May Still Be Working On VRR For Switch 2

There won’t be that many players that use it, but it’ll be a nice selling point.

Nintendo seems to still be interested in VRR.

As shared in the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, Nintendo has a new job opening for a senior display engineer. The position is for Nintendo Technology Development in Redmond, Washington.

This is not the Nintendo Technology Development Division founded in 2015 and located in Nintendo’s Tokyo HQ. This is an even older division in Nintendo of America, founded in 1996 and headed by Howard Cheng.

Nintendo of America’s Nintendo Technology Development works on Nintendo’s hardware development, and also helps produce their technologies.

The job listing shares this description of the job:

Architect, design, and implement display driver stack for use with current and future products.

Notably, the job listing says they prefer ‘Knowledge of display technologies such as HDR and VRR.’

Realistically speaking, only a small number of Switch 2 users know about VRR enough to want it. But if Nintendo can implement this for even some of their games, it would be a huge selling point for the console in the future.