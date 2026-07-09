GTA 6 May Have To Comply With Australia’s New Age Verification Laws

Rockstar’s history with real life controversy may be ending in the most disappointing way.

Through the years, Rockstar has had to defend their GTA games with the public and in the courts for its depictions of sex and violence.

Rockstar has successfully thwarted critics like the late firebrand attorney Jack Thompson, but they’ve also had to apologize and settle for some hot coffee controversies.

Through the years, critics like Thompson have called for the game to be banned from children. Rockstar and Take-Two have consistently stated that they didn’t sell their games to children as a defense. But Australia may throw that argument out the window entirely.

As reported by Insider Gaming, a new Australian law will require players to verify their age to be allowed to buy and play GTA 6.

We did our due diligence and the law in question is the Online Safety Amendment Act 2024. While it adds age verification to the 2021 Online Safety Act, it targets social networks. Platforms like Steam and Roblox are being considered for this law, but they aren’t required to add age restrictions for now.