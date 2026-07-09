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The Crew Motorfest Debuts On Nintendo Switch 2 This October

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It’s probably a Game-Key Card.

Ubisoft has revealed their latest game for Nintendo Switch 2.

The Crew Motorfest, which launched two years before the Switch 2 itself, is coming to the platform on October 8. Ubisoft shared sparse details, but we may get more clarity later.

They confirmed a digital and physical release, which is most likely to be a Game-Key Card. Ubisoft’s last games on the Switch 2 were similarly in Game-Key Card form.

They also bring up using Trackforge and being able to play with community creations, as well as making your own custom builds, and that’s all Ubisoft will say for now.

The biggest question is if The Crew Motorfest will have the same cross-save, cross-progression features that Star Wars Outlaws and Assassins Creed Shadows had on Switch 2. Ubisoft’s racer has a convoluted system regarding content bought in Ubisoft’s store using Crew Bucks, and bought on the platform it is played on.

Outside of all this, The Crew Motorfest is a perfectly fine racer, but the Switch 2 could be a great option for people who already own the game and want to make some of their progress on the go.

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