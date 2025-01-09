Genki Claims Switch 2 Can Fit In Original Switch Dock, But It Won’t Work

The very nice demo video and what Genki actually tells the public indicates a gap in what they seem to actually know.

Genki made some new claims about the Switch 2 to IGN.

IGN made their way to Genki’s CES booth, as the show is still ongoing and so is their Switch 2 presentation. As we reported, Genki claimed to have bought their Switch 2 in the black market, as they were already circulating.

However, unlike officially licensed Nintendo partners, such as other game peripheral companies or game developers, Genki doesn’t know anything about the console’s technical specifications or features. It seems that they bought those Switch 2 mockups, and it’s possible that NextHandheld and other leakers did the same thing.

As expected, Genki confirmed the magnetic attachment for the Switch 2 Joy-Cons, and also repeated claims that the SL and SR buttons in the inside of the Joy-Cons are themselves magnetic.

Interestingly, Genki claims the Switch 2 can physically fit in the old Switch dock, but there will be physical indentations that keep it from being usable in the dock. Some fans will immediately remember when 3DS carts had a small indentation that kept consumers from trying to use them on a DS.

Even older gamers will remember that SNES and Super Famicom cartridges could run on either American or Japanese hardware, and Nintendo differentiated their cartridge slots to discourage consumers from trying.

Genki doesn’t know what the C button is for, and they don’t know if the Switch 2 will have a camera. On the other hand, they confirmed the USB-C port at the top of the console. Once again, they don’t know what that port is for either.

While many Nintendo fans are convinced that the Switch 2 is all but leaked, there’s other things that are worth considering here. As we can now see, different leakers and sources had access to different kinds of information.

What that means is that many of those leaks come from particular sources, sources that Nintendo may not be able to fully control. And if you hadn’t noticed, the likes of Capcom, Microsoft, Square Enix, and Ubisoft have not come forward to leak anything about the Switch 2. It’s clear that these companies have games they would want to promote for the upcoming console.

Subsequently, official Nintendo licensees like Hori, PowerA, and 8bitdo have been conspicuous in their silence on this, when they’re far more high profile for making Nintendo products compared to Genki and Dbrand. It’s very much possible that they know what Genki and Dbrand don’t. They may even have accessories that work with that 2nd USB-C port or the Switch 2’s other unannounced features.

And we haven’t forgotten that Mobapad, who is ostensibly a Nintendo licensee, shared their own leak about the Joy-Con’s magnetic feature. We hadn’t heard that Mobapad had been punished by Nintendo or other companies since, but they also hadn’t spoken up since.

In any case, in the end, we’re just waiting for Nintendo to make that announcement.