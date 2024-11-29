Xbox Game Pass Brings Back The $1 Trial Offer But Not For Console Players

Microsoft has been heavily pushing Xbox Game Pass for a good while now. It’s their big subscription service that they have been hyping up with each first-party game release. However, if you haven’t tried the service out, you can give it a go for just $1. Unfortunately, this is only for the PC platform.

We’ve seen the $1 trial move on and off Xbox Game Pass. It used to be a means to try Xbox Game Pass out for an entire month. However, that has since been moved to just 14 days. But hey, getting access for even that long should hopefully give you enough time to decide whether the subscription is worth investing in to enjoy some new games.

Thanks to the folks at Eurogamer, we’re learning today that Microsoft has returned the $1 trial for Xbox Game Pass for PC players after removing it before the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. This will give you access to the service, allow you to try out the various games, and even try out the cloud gaming aspect. However, it’s worth noting that once the trial ends, you’ll get thrown right into an auto-renewal feature. So, if you don’t want to pay that monthly fee, then it’s best to go ahead and cancel your service before the trial comes to an end.

For Xbox Game Pass fans, the next big title to come out should be Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Developed over at MachineGames, who you might be familiar with from the latest Wolfenstein titles, is bringing this game out into the marketplace next month. That game is set to release on December 9, 2024. When the game releases, it will be on Xbox Game Pass and available separately for Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. Of course, we know the game will also be released on the PlayStation 5 platform sometime next year.