Nintendo’s Cyber Deals 2024 Are Now Live

Like the name implies, these sales run all the way through to Cyber Monday.

Nintendo has launched their Cyber Deals on the Switch eShop.

They shared this message to their newsletter subscribers:

“Treat yourself to savings on select games for the Nintendo Switch™ system!

Don’t forget, you can earn My Nintendo™ Gold Points* – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) on eligible digital purchases. Then, you can redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships**, and more.

Shop online at Nintendo.com and Nintendo eShop on your device.

Hurry, though—this sale ends Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.”

We had previously reported that Nintendo already announced their Black Friday sales, which includes some sales on the eShop, as well as sales of consoles, physical games, and bundles with their retailer partners. This is a different sale, themed around Cyber Monday. And that does happen to be this coming December 2.

This is particularly a good time to nab those full-price games that only come up for sale once a year, because this is that time of the year when that happens. And yes, that includes but is not exclusive to Nintendo’s games!

We’ll share some our recommendations below:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom – 28 % off to $ 49.99

Super Mario Maker 2 – 33 % off to $ 39.99

Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition – 70 % off to $ 20.99

EA Sports FC – 50 % off to $ 29.99

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring The Legend of Zelda + Cadence of Hyrule Season Pass – 30 % off to $ 27.98

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe – 60 % off to $ 17.99

Yoshi’s Crafted World – 33 % off to $ 39.99

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Digital Deluxe Edition – 40 % off to $ 41.99

Captain Toad™: Treasure Tracker and Special Episode Bundle 30 % off to $ 32.18

Monster Hunter Stories Deluxe Collection – 36 % off to $ 44.79

Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box – 75 % off to $ 37.49

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – 67 % off to $ 19.79

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Digital Deluxe Edition – 50 % off to $ 34.99

Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle – 60 % off to $ 39.99

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – 70 % off to $ 11.99

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition – 80 % off to $ 7.99

Persona Collection – 45 % off to $ 49.49

You can check out what games you’d like to pick up from the eShop on your browser here.