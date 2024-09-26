The First Descendant Tries Bring Back Players with Major Update

Is it way too little too late, or have the devs found the secret?

The First Descendant is continuing to crawl its way back from the brink of destruction. The free-to-play shooter lost around 40 percent of its playerbase in the month after its June 2 release, but its devs are “striving to deliver even better content” following a lukewarm reaction to the game’s first season update.

The second Season One update is expected to be released on October 10, 2024, and will introduce Ultimate Freyna and new story content. Ultimate Freyna will also have two exclusive modules: Toxic Mixture and Venom Injection. The Toxic version triggers necrosis, while Venom consumes resources to recover some shield charge and increases the player’s skill power modifier, inflicting corrosion.

A new boss, the Death Stalker, will also be added, along with the new Frost Watcher scout rifle.

“On October 10, we’re also introducing new 400% Infiltration Operations with more monsters and loot to enjoy,” the devs wrote in a new post. “You can choose the 400% option in Infiltration Operations with the Invasion event, and continue to participate after you have stopped the Invasion.

400% Infiltration Operations feature a greater number of monsters and enhanced monsters than other dungeons, allowing you to fight endless battles. The final battle, which pits you against two named monsters at the same time, is a unique feature of this content.”

The First Descendant was released on July 2 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game now peaks daily at around 10% of its launch player count on Steam.