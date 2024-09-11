Dragon’s Dogma 2 to Improve CPU Load, Reduce Crashes

Six months after the game’s initial release, Capcom has announced an upcoming patch for Dragon’s Dogma 2. While no exact date for this patch has yet been revealed, the developers promise that it will improve CPU load, reduce crashes, and bring some more adjustments to the popular action RPG.

“Further details will be announced as soon as they are ready,” a post on X reads. Capcom will likely make an announcement closer to Tokyo Game Show 2024, which will take place at the end of September. The event may also contain more information about potential DLC.

The CPU load issue has persisted since the game’s launch, negatively impacting performance even on powerful PCs. It’s unclear what other adjustments are also incoming.

Upon the title’s highly-anticipated release last week, many were frustrated with the implementation of 21 different microtransactions that were made immediately available. While the items could be earned in-game and are completely optional, players still spoke out against Capcom’s decision to include these options with its first $70 game – and a single-player game, as well.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was released on March 22 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Despite some complaints, the game drew in over 200,000 concurrent players on Steam at launch, becoming one of the biggest launches of the year and one of the most successful day-one releases for Capcom to date. The game has sold over 3 million copies.

The game is a direct sequel to the 2012 title Dragon’s Dogma released for PlayStation 3 and Xbox One.