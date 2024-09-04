Sony Says They Need More Original IPs

There’s a constant battle between the various big names in the gaming industry. Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony are not only battling to outperform each other in hardware but also in terms of the line of IPs they can provide. Sony is apparently not thrilled at where they are currently at when it comes to stacking up their IPs against the competition. A new report surfaced online that suggests there’s a bigger push now to deliver new content than before.

Thanks to Tech4Gamers, we’re learning that Sony’s CFO, Hiroki Totoki, spoke with the Financial Times. During their conversation, the topic of IPs came up. Hiroki noted that whether it’s for their line of video games, films, or anime, they don’t have much in terms of IP that was fostered from the very beginning. Of course, at the same time, the PlayStation brand does have some incredible IP exclusives that help move units. But those IPs might soon find more franchises being added into the mix.

Hiroki went on to note that they are lacking in the early phase of the IP, and it’s an issue right now. So, that push to deliver fresh new content that will appeal to a mass audience is in the works. That could also account for the recent report we published on Sony’s Santa Monica Studio having several unannounced projects in the works.

While the established IPs are not likely to go anywhere, it would be nice to see some fresh new ideas and concepts being worked on. We’ll just have to wait and see if any of these new ideas being developed take root and manage to become a new fan favorite for the PlayStation brand. With that said, Sony’s latest release from Firewalk Studios fell flat. Concord was a hero shooter that launched in August of this year, and now, later this week, the game is shutting down due to players lacking interest.