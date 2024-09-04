Persona 3 Reload Reveals Episode Aigis Opening Movie

Many of the game’s loose ends will be tied up when the DLC releases on September 10.

Almost two decades after Persona 3 was first released for the PlayStation 2, Atlus rewarded longtime fans of the title with a faithful, modern remake. Persona 3 Reload hit shelves on February 2 and sold over one million copies in its first week on shelves, making it the company’s fastest-selling game to date. Things aren’t over, however, with the game’s final round of DLC set to drop next week.

On September 10, ‘Episode Aigis: The Answer’ will adapt the events of ‘The Answer’ from Persona 3 FES, the extended version of the original game first released worldwide in 2008.

Ahead of its release, Atlus has released the opening movie for Episode Aigis, featuring the Ryota Kozuka-composed theme song “Disconnected.”

The release of the upcoming DLC will mark the last new content coming to the JRPG. The first wave of downloadable content added music from both Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal, while the second wave added Velvet Room costumes for the characters and another set of new music tracks.

Last month, Persona 3 Reload producer Kazuhisa Wada told gamers that the female protagonist found in the original game would not be making an appearance in the remake.

“The development time and costs would not have been manageable,” Wada said. “I’m really sorry to all of the fans who were holding out hope, but it is likely never going to happen.”

Persona 3 Reload is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.