Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Getting “Sky Breaker” DLC Content

The Ubisoft Forward continues to roll on, and the company is definitely reaching deep into its bag of titles to try and fill up the event. Case in point, they decided to do a set of videos about Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora. The first one was simply a bunch of streamers coming together to state what they thought of the game as they were playing it. To Ubisoft’s credit, they were big names, including Maximillion Dood, but it felt very disingenuous to do such a thing at an event like this for reasons we’ll get to later. The key thing they showed from the game was its new DLC expansion, which will come via the Expansion Pass that’s available now.

Titled “The Sky Breaker,” it features the Na’vi celebrating their victory over the humans in the main storyline and starting a festival to honor what they did. Naturally, it doesn’t go well, and the humans drop a burning ship on them to try and stop their hope. As you would expect, the main character you play doesn’t take that well. Thus, a new battle begins that’ll push the Na’vi to new limits while also bringing back some old enemies for you to face.

You can check out the brief trailer for the DLC below:

So, why did we note we weren’t amused by what Ubisoft did to help promote Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora? Simply put, it felt like a move Bethesda did during The Game Awards when their sci-fi title wasn’t getting the attention and love they felt it deserved. In other words, they wanted to show the reviews and opinions that THEY liked versus what other people were thinking of the game.

Case in point, if you go to Metacritic, you’ll see that it averaged a score of 73, which means it wasn’t a bad game, but it wasn’t as epic as Ubisoft would have you believe. Also, the Destructoid review they pointed out was the highest score they received from a reputable site. So how poetic that this is the one they highlight.

It really speaks to Ubisoft’s mindset about these things. Do recall that for their pirate adventure, they stated that the game was a “AAAA title” full of content that people would enjoy. When, in reality, it wasn’t anywhere close to that, and the game bombed hard. While Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora didn’t technically bomb, it was reported to have gotten only around 2 million in sales, and that’s definitely not what Ubisoft was hoping for.