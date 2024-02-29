Embracer Group Reportedly Selling Off Saber Interactive

I’m sure we don’t have to get into the details of Embracer Group. It’s been a topic covered quite heavily. But a quick recap is that Embracer Group had gone on quite a spree with purchases. We’ve seen quite a few studios and IPs get picked up by the company, and then things hadn’t entirely gone their way. Now, the company has been trying to cut costs, resulting in studio closures and game cancellations. Today, we’re learning that Saber Interactive is now being sold for quite a hefty sum.

The news comes from Bloomberg as an industry insider, Jason Schreier, noted that a source revealed Saber Interactive is being sold to a group of private investors for $500 million. This would allow the company to be in private hands with about 3,500 employees. With several studios under Saber Interactive, the current plans, according to the report, are for work to press on for Star Wars: The Knights of the Old Republic.

That would be big news as we haven’t seen this game in quite a long time, and it’s been moved from Aspyr Media. Regardless, this has yet to be officially confirmed as no statements were revealed from either Saber Interactive or Embracer Group. We also don’t know who might have flipped the bill to acquire this $500 million deal.

Likewise, it’s uncertain if we might see staffing cut down to eliminate potential redundancies wherever Saber Interactive lands next. At the very least, this might be a big move to help Embracer Group with its restructuring efforts. Of course, it would be interesting to see if there are any other studios or IPs that might get sold off from Embracer. It’s noted in the report from Bloomberg that this deal also included an option for Saber to bring multiple Embracer subsidiaries.

With that said, if you’re not familiar with Saber Interactive, this is a company that’s been around since 2001. Some of their past releases you might have enjoyed include World War Z: Aftermath and SnowRunner, along with the Crysis Remastered editions. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if an official statement has been released confirming this deal has gone through and who is now under the control of the company.

In following posts on X, Jason noted that Gearbox could be next to be sold off and that even Volition was given the chance but the deal fell through.

