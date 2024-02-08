Homeworld 3 Has Been Delayed Once Again, For Fan Feedback

Homeworld 3 has received another delay, according to studio Blackbird Interactive.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the studio shared this message alongside publisher Gearbox:

“Watching you share your experiences, exchange and debate strategies, and give us constant feedback has been incredible. This was our first time seeing the game played at scale, which is always an equally thrilling and nerve-wracking moment.

We also recently gathered a dedicated group of players from outside our organizations to play through the full game. This resulted in additional insights and perspective that will be incorporated to make Homeworld 3 the best experience possible.

After careful analysis of feedback, we made the decision to delay the global launch of Homeworld 3 until May 13, with advanced access set for May 10, to ensure that we’re making the final tweaks needed to deliver at the level of quality that we strive for and you deserve.

To say that you as a community of players have been waiting patiently for this next installment would be an understatement, and we are deeply appreciative of that. We will continue to keep you updated on our progress.”

To say that this title has seemed to be on the precipice is an understatement. Homeworld 3 is one of several titles that Embracer Group had to name to reassure fans and investors that it was still coming.

As you likely now by know, Embracer announced that they would have to make deep cuts across the organization, after two years of collecting the most successful and popular independent AA and AAA studios that were available to acquire across the industry.

Homeworld 3 wasn’t directly owned by Embracer, of course, but came after Embracer acquired its current owner, Gearbox. Gearbox bought the franchise from THQ all the way back in 2013, which certainly makes it interesting that the revived THQ Nordic and Gearbox both fall under Embracer today.

Nevertheless, production of this title started in 2017, after Gearbox the success of the release of Homeworld Remastered Collection. Gearbox then announced it in 2019 to coincide with the franchise’s 20th anniversary.

This release is facing high expectations, and Gearbox acquired the franchise in the first place as the studio are themselves huge fans. Obviously, the game had the ill fortune to have been one of many titles to have been delayed because of the circumstances created by the pandemic.

At least in this case, the last minute delay is a positive sign, as Gearbox and Blackbird want to make it the best possible game it can be, and maximize its chances of success for a proper Homeworld revival. Hopefully, they are able to pull it together and give gamers a new space faring strategy hit.