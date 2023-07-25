Leaked Silent Hill: Ascension Footage Leaves Fans Mixed

There is plenty of hype built up over Silent Hill again. Fans went years without anything new for the franchise. After the split between Hideo Kojima and Konami, the last Silent Hill project was scrapped, and that started a long hiatus. But that’s finally over, as last year Konami unveiled a slew of projects being worked on, including a remake of their beloved Silent Hill 2. However, one of the games that is slated to come out soon for the IP has left fans a bit divided. That division is still just as strong with the recent footage leak of Silent Hill: Ascension.

Silent Hill: Ascension was one of the games showcased at the Silent Hill stream Konami put together last year. It will be a new gameplay experience for the franchise, and we’ve slowly seen new marketing materials. Rather than being a typical Silent Hill game where you’re tossed into this dreary town and forced to atone for your traumas, this game is actually an interactive series. It’s more of a narrative that plays out, which allows players to pick out different choices. We know that a selection of characters are brought into this world where you’re left with finding out their backstory and how their narrative should go.

With that said, it’s a series that plays out for everyone. So your choices will be factored in with everyone else, and you’ll watch over the course of this series. The choices made will be cannon for everyone, and while we’re still left waiting for more of a synopsis, a new footage leak has emerged online. This comes from the recent SDCC, where a small clip gives off a look into one scene of the game. But so far, fans of the franchise are a bit divided in whether they like this take on the franchise or are firm with this game not feeling like a Silent Hill title. Overall, the small clip is a death scene with two individuals going over a cult ritual that doesn’t go quite to plan.

The footage was posted on Resetera and Reddit. You can find that both have comments from fans either praising the new direction and feeling along with those bashing the game. It might be tough to see just where this game lands in terms of being a fun Silent Hill experience until it’s released into the marketplace. With that said, we’re still waiting on a date for this series to come out, as it’s only slated to launch in 2023. In the meantime, you can check out a recent inside look into this game by the development team down below.