Phasmophobia Hits Consoles This August

Phasmophobia was a hit, and it came out at a perfect time. During 2020 when we were all cooped up inside because of the various pandemic and quarantine protocols, having cooperative online multiplayer games was a must. It was another means to connect with friends and family. Such titles like this game took off and are still a fan-favorite cooperative experience today. If you missed this title, it’s a horror game where players are hunting down ghosts.

The game was released in September 2020 through early access, something that this title is still stuck behind as game developers continue working on the project. But primarily, the title puts players together as they hunt down ghosts using a variety of gadgets. Players are forced to complete certain objectives throughout the game while dealing with different types of ghosts. There’s quite a variety here, with over twenty ghost types that can spring up and use their unique abilities.

As mentioned, players would use a variety of tools to help identify the ghost and deal with them. However, players would be forced to use their microphones to keep in contact with each other through walkie-talkies. There’s even speech recognition in this game that allows the ghosts to pick up different phrases or words players are saying. So players have enjoyed this game for a few years, but only through the PC platform. Fortunately, that’s changing this summer.

Announced through the Xbox Games Showcase Extended stream, we know that Phasmophobia is coming to consoles this August. We don’t have a specific date just yet, but the early access version of the game will land on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation VR2. Best of all, the game will feature crossplay. The trailer also notifies players of upcoming free content updates, seasonal events, and trophies.

If you missed the showcase event earlier today, you can check out the game trailer in the video embedded above. Meanwhile, if you want to enjoy the Phasmophobia video game right now, then it’s available for download on Steam. But again, as mentioned, this title is still under early access, so you can likely expect a variety of updates coming to the title as the development team continues to work on the project.