12 New Announcement Games May 2023

May was a very big month for gaming, and that meant there were plenty of big games announced during it!

#12 Foamstars

We will start this list with one of the weirdest games to have been shown at the recent PlayStation Showcase.

In fact, you could argue this was one of the games that set off fans because of what it was. Foamstars is a 4v4 title where you use various weapons to try and “control the battlefield” and then take out the rival team.

If that sounds familiar, that’s because a certain Nintendo title has been owning that market for years. But hey! They’re not using ink! They’re using foam!!! Totally different!

The fact that Square Enix is developing the title makes it even weirder.

#11 Arizona Sunshine 2

PlayStation is still very high on its PSVR system, and with the sequel to that system now out, they need to do their best to get more games on it. One title coming to their new headset is Arizona Sunshine 2, a follow-up to the VR zombie title that previously graced headsets.

You’ll once again be in Arizona, but you won’t be alone this time. No, we don’t mean the zombies you’ll be killing. Instead, we’re talking about your new dog, Buddy! With your canine ally, you’ll wander the state looking for answers and killing every zombie that moves against you.

But remember, ammo is limited. So be wise with how you use it, or you’ll be the next meal on the menu.

#10 Helldivers 2

Welcome to the universe! One that happens to house the “best planet ever” via Super Earth. You are one of the citizens of Super Earth, and you have joined the military to help fight for the beliefs and values of the world.

But not all is well in space! There are alien races who seek to stop the rise of Super Earth! You’re not going to let that stand, are you? In Helldivers 2, you’ll go to various locations where alien swarms are invading. You’ll have a unique arsenal of weapons and tools at your disposal and get to use them how you would to level the playing field and the general area.

The more missions you complete, the better gear you get!

#9 The Talos Principle 2

Plenty of physics puzzle games over the last decade have tried to put players in a “different mindset” and unique locations.

In The Talos Principle 2, you’ll have the opportunity to partake in another such adventure. You’ll awaken in a place where humanity is extinct, but robots preserve their structures via a city.

You must solve the puzzles that are all around you and slowly unravel the mystery of everything that’s going on. But along the way, you’ll ask yourself deep questions about humanity, its purpose, and what life really means.

So if you’re looking for a puzzle title with a “deeper meaning,” this is the one for you.

#8 Phantom Blade Zero

Phantom Blade Zero was one of many “unique” titles that were unveiled at the PlayStation Showcase, and the creator had called it a spiritual successor to the first video game he ever made when he made a title on RPG Maker.

One thing you’ll notice about this hack-n-slash title is the fusion of culture and elements. There are mixes of Kung Fu, Steampunk, and magic, and that only scratches the surface.

You play an assassin who was framed for a murder. In your escape from capture, you’re fatally wounded and are only brought back to life with 66 days to live. That’s how long you have to figure out the truth and survive everything coming your way.

#7 Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

It’s time to enter the realm of real-time strategy titles! Are you ready for war? You better be if you’re going to play Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin!

In the game, you’ll participate in a war from the perspective of four factions. You’ll pick one of them and then lead them into battle to obtain victory.

With crisp graphics, beautiful cutscenes, and an in-depth story, no matter which faction you play, you’ll find plenty of entertainment here.

Then, when you’re done with single-player, head online to battle foes and see if you can take on all comers.

#6 Ghostrunner 2

Yep, we’re getting a sequel to the beloved action title via Ghostrunner 2. The first game had you climbing a tower at blinding speed to take down the Keymaster and save humanity.

But in the sequel, it’s your job to protect humanity from an AI Cult that happens to be comprised of cybernetic ninjas.

Unlike before, the game’s world will be much more open to you. There will be numerous ways to tackle levels, defeat enemies, and stop bosses. You can even use the environment to your advantage to deal more damage or get away with style.

So if are you ready to become the runner once again?

#5 Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons

There once was a time when the beat’em up genre was the most popular thing on the market. Gamers loved to play various characters and see how many bad guys they could beat up.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is a title that brings you back to that era and tells you the origins of the brothers’ Billy and Jimmy Lee. Taking place before the first title, the brothers and their allies are trying to survive in a city where crime and gangs are everywhere.

Eventually, they decide the best way to get rid of them is to beat them up until they leave!

With 13 playable characters and roguelike gameplay elements, you’ll have the time of your life no matter how times you play the game.

#4 Sword of the Sea

Sometimes, a game can be anticipated not only because of what is shown but who the developer is. For example, the game Sword of the Sea is made by the developers of a certain beloved indie title that wowed everyone with its story and visuals.

Now, they’re hoping to strike that magic match again.

You are a Wraith who has been brought back to life for the simple role of bringing life back to the world. You’ll ride a special sword like a surfboard across the realm. But be warned! There are enemies within these “waves,” and they’ll want to stop your quest.

Will you be able to restore the world?

#3 Marathon

When Marathon was announced at the recent PlayStation Showcase, fans were stunned. This was one of the titles that Bungie made their company on before they got famous for a certain Master Chief. So going back to it after so long was interesting.

The titles on Macintosh were deep in lore and gameplay, so now imagine that in the modern day with modern systems.

The title is a PVP shooter and runner. You’ll fight and team up with others as you head to zones full of riches and dangers. You’re on a quest for fame, but how far will you go to get it?

#2 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Many rumors have come out of the Konami camp that there would be some remakes featuring a certain “Snake.” Then, at the PlayStation showcase, that rumor was proven correct when a teaser for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was shown.

Based on the visuals, the graphics will fully use the PS5’s power to ensure a unique experience. Konami has already confirmed that the voices used in the previous game would be used here, so there are no replacements! But Hideo Kojima won’t be a part of it either.

The real question will be if other remakes will follow. Only time will tell.

#1 Mortal Kombat 1

Finally, we have Mortal Kombat 1, the next chapter in the saga by NetherRealm Studios.

Get it? We have the #1 title being a game with “1” in the title. It’s clever, dang it!

Anyway, while details are few, we know that the game will take place in the “new world” created by Fire God Liu Kang. His new world will offer opportunities for change and let certain characters have the lives they would’ve never dreamed of before.

But don’t worry, there will be plenty of action, and the reveal trailer has plenty of blood to showcase. So no matter the world, there will always be something to fight.