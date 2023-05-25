The Last of Us Part 1 PC Patch Fixes Crashing Issues For Intel Arc And AMD GPUs

The huge updates for The Last of Us Part 1 on PC are certainly dying down but that doesn’t mean the PC port of the hugely popular title isn’t still receiving some much-needed love as the most recent v1.0.5.1 patch is set to address a number of small issues including general stability improvements and more.

The latest hotfix addresses the following issues and fixes:

General stability improvements

Fixed a crash on boot impacting all Intel Arc GPUs

Stability improvements for some AMD GPUs during an extended playthrough

As is the way with these hotfixes Naughty Dog has again reiterated its commitment to addressing any bugs or optimization features in the future saying: “We at Naughty Dog and our partners at Iron Galaxy are closely watching player reports to support future improvements and patches. We are actively optimizing, working on game stability, and implementing additional fixes which will all be included in regularly released future updates.”

The Last of Us Part 1 on PC certainly didn’t have the launch either Naughty Dog or fans of the series were hoping for. At one point near the game’s release, the title sat on a ‘Mostly Negative’ review roundup from players on Steam but has since shifted to a ‘Mixed’ review score on the platform with 55% of over 19,000 reviewers having a positive experience. Further to this, recent review scores for the game have it sitting at a more desirable spot at ‘Mostly Positive’ with 72% of over 1,600 reviewers sharing positive experiences. This will certainly be good news for Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy as the consistent updates and patches seem to be having the desired effects of a better user experience for most players.

Previously we reported that a Senior Character Artist at Naughty Dog, Del Walker had taken to Twitter to promise players that the game’s issues at launch were not down to laziness. On Twitter, he stated: