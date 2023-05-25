Homeworld 3 Delayed To 2023

The Blackbird Interactive developed and Gearbox published title, Homeworld 3 has been delayed to February 2024 in a recent statement by the Homeworld Twitter account. The developer noted on Twitter that their “primary goal is to deliver a Homeworld experience that lives up to the standards set by its predecessors and is worthy of this series’ incredible legacy.” According to the post, while the developers believe the game is certainly on the right track to delivering on that goal they noted that they “need more time to refine and polish the game.”

We are moving the launch of Homeworld 3 to February 2024. Our primary goal is to deliver a Homeworld experience that lives up to the standards set by its predecessors and is worthy of this series’ incredible legacy. Homeworld 3 is shaping up to be exatly that, but in order to fully realize that vision we need more time to refine and polish the game. We deeply appreciate your passion and dedication to this game, and we are working hard to get Homeworld 3 to you as soon as we can. Homeworld – @HomeworldGame

Speaking more on this announcement via a Gearbox Software Support blog post the developers noted that the upcoming title was being pushed to the first half of 2024 as they “want to deliver this game as soon as possible, but we can’t and shouldn’t do that at the cost of quality or the pillars the franchise is built on.”

While there isn’t an exact date noted for the February release window yet the blog post did mention that there would be a significant progress update for Homeworld 3 arriving later this summer which is set to provide more insight into what the development team have been working on behind the scenes.

The blog post was also quick to note that the developer, Blackbird Interactive’s recent move to a four-day work week has had nothing to do with the game’s delay even citing that “the team is able to achieve as much if not more when given the additional personal time.” Alongside this, the blog post also said that this delay was not down to any form of resource diverting to other projects from Blackbird Interactive. The post noted that “Blackbird Interactive always ensures that the development teams for each of its games are staffed independently with very little crossover between teams.”

The Homeworld 3 team also mentioned that “no one hurdle is driving this delay to deliver Homeworld 3.” This could mean that there are a number of obstacles the project is facing when creating the next entry in this series but unfortunately, there isn’t more said about this.