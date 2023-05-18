Metro Last Light’s Celebrates Ten Year Anniversary With Giveaway

Set your nixie watches for when Deep Silver and 4A make the game available.

In commemoration of Metro Last Light’s decade old anniversary, the game will be available for free on Steam for one week.

The official Metro video game Twitter account shared this message:

“Immerse yourself in the year 2034 – you are the last light in the darkest hour.

To celebrate Metro: Last Light’s 10th Anniversary, the original Complete Edition of the 2013 game will be available for free on @Steam from 18-25 May.

Set your nixie watches and stay tuned!”

As of this writing, the Metro Last Light Complete Edition community page is up, but the game isn’t available to download right now. If you were wondering if there was something wrong on your end, it’s not just you! Deep Silver may simply have pulled the game to make updates in preparation for the giveaway.

As to what would necessitate such a huge update, well, the game is still made for 32-bit. The studio made a special version just so that it could run on Mac as well as Windows.

Don’t put it in doubt, however; the Metro games are some of the most influential of the 2010s. The original Metro 2033 video game was based on the book of the same name, from author Dmitry Glukhovsky.

In the world of Metro, humanity hides underground as gigantic and dangerous monsters rule the skies and cities. Protagonist Artyom has to interact with the Dark Ones, rumored to be the true rulers of this Earth.

That was the story of the original Metro 2033 novel and video game. Studio 4A Games opted not to adapt Glukhovsky’s second book Metro 2034, as it’s a completely different, unfilmable sequel.

Instead, Metro Last Light became an opportunity for 4A Games to move the story forward in the direction they wanted. It also reflected the Ukrainian studio’s maturation, as they improved on every aspect that they could have done better in the original.

Among the elements that made the Metro games unique is its harsh but intriguing bullet economy, facing players to save every shot, and the heady combination of adventure and shooter elements, in what may as well be labeled as a horror shooter.

4A Games would go on to release a sequel to their story in Metro Last Light, with 2019’s Metro Exodus. They would also produce remakes of the first two games, under the Metro Redux label.

Note that the Redux version of Metro Last Light is not part of the promo, so it’s still full price on Steam at the moment.

Stay tuned to GameRanx as we check for updates on Metro Last Light.