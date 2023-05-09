Game Freak Has Unveiled Project Bloom

If we were to say the name “Game Freak,” your mind would immediately go to the Pokemon franchise. They are the ones who have developed every single mainline title within the franchise, and they’ve been making it a must-have franchise for literal decades. However, what most people don’t realize, or choose to forget, is that they aren’t exclusively under the banner of Nintendo. The pocket monsters franchise is made in conjunction with Nintendo, but the developer is its own entity. So if they wanted to go and do other titles, they could do that. Sure enough, they’ve announced a new AAA title called “Project Bloom.”

As GameSpot notes, there’s very little on the title right now, but one thing we do know is who they’ve partnered with. That would be none other than Take Two via their Private Division Label. The few details we have state it’s a “brand-new action-adventure IP.” The image above is from the project. It doesn’t tell us much, but we can say that it looks definitively different from the pocket monsters games.

As you’ll notice immediately, the game isn’t only 3D but in a realistic version of a world. You can see massive trees and a human with a sword in the image.

Game Freak director Kota Furushima talked about the game a bit and said that this would be a big departure from all the other titles the company has done in the past:

“From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can’t wait to share more about in the future.”

On that note, according to the current calendar for Take-Two, the game isn’t set to arrive until possibly 2026. So don’t expect to hear too much from Game Freak on the title for a while. Then again, the release date could be moved up, but there’s no guarantee of that.

Some might be sad that the team is working on another title, but they’ve done that many times. They even made a completely unique RPG for the Nintendo Switch a few years back. Sometimes you need to step away from what you’re comfortable with and create something new to spark interest in things again.

Plus, given all the backlash they received for Gen 9, it’s fair that they want to push themselves to showcase what they can do on a grander scale.