Resident Evil 4 Speedrunner Uncovers A Way To Bypass Mendez Fight

The Resident Evil 4 remake was an incredibly hyped and anticipated game for Resident Evil and survival horror fans. With so many cherished fans of this particular installment, it was likely a delight to see how much time and effort was made into the game. Fortunately, the reviews have been rather positive, and fans have taken up with the remake. However, just like with any new major game release, some speedrunners are looking to find ways to bypass sections of the game to complete the campaign in the shortest amount of time possible. Today we’re finding out that one player completely figured out how to avoid fighting in the Mendez battle.

If you want to shave off some time in your speedrun, you might want to practice this new glitch discovery. A speedrunner on YouTube posted a guide on how you can avoid the battle. It looks like there were a few attempts to get this glitch to work out perfectly, so you might have to practice this glitch a bit before you can successfully use it in your speedrun. But the overall process is rather straightforward. Within the game, as you head towards the Mendez battle, all players need to do is use a scoped weapon to look at the stairs as you make your way down the barn. From there, you just need to reload your save, which will cause Leon to glitch between the walls.

Afterward, you need to make your way down the walls carefully. This part seems rather tricky on the video as Leon can easily pop into the building, which will trap him, causing you to reload the save once again. But if you manage to make your way down the wall, then you can pop right into the next section of the game. Interestingly enough, you’ll see Mandez waiting for you, but this enemy won’t be aggressive. Instead, it’s stuck waiting for the battle to trigger. So don’t worry about fighting Mandez; you just have to run past him and trigger the next cutscene.

This glitch might eventually get fixed by Capcom, so it could prove impossible to pull off down the road. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be other means to cut the time down drastically for a speedrun. It’s always incredible to see how players can uncover useful glitches or mean to complete a game in the shortest amount of time possible. Finding these glitches within the game will undoubtedly help players conserve time, whether shooting for their personal record bests or competing for the top spot on the leaderboard.