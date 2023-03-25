Motorsport Games IndyCar Game Delayed Until 2024

Originally announced in July 2021, the first official entry of the IndyCar series since IndyCar Series 2005 has been pushed back to 2024. Originally scheduled to launch in 2023 a decision was made on Motorsport Games’ full-year 2022 earning call to push the game back to 2024.

Speaking on the delay, Motorsport Games’ CEO Dmitry Kozko said:

For our IndyCar game, we continue to make strides in our development efforts but we do not believe we will be in a satisfactory position to release it to the community this year. Dmitry Kozko – Motorsport Games’ CEO

Kozko sympathized with players noting that “The IndyCar community has not had a dedicated game in over a decade.” He claimed that Motorsport Games’ aim is to create an IndyCar game that matches the quality of other top racing games and includes a plethora of features to captivate the interest of IndyCar fans and enthusiasts of other racing genres alike.

I think one point that we really want to make clear, that we touched on in our call, is that we really took a step back and took a serious look at the quality of products we deliver, especially when it comes to an IndyCar product… We want to make sure that the standard that the IndyCar community is looking for in their product is surpassed, we want to make sure that we exceed their expectations. Dmitry Kozko – Motorsport Games’ CEO

This comes after the poor release of NASCAR 21: Ignition which attempted to blend existing physics with Unreal Engine that ultimately left the game riddled with bugs and technical errors. Following this disappointment, Motorsport Games announced that they would no longer be making games based on their own technology base and instead hired the KartKraft development team to create a new IndyCar experience wholly in Unreal Engine.

Our track record with Ignition doesn’t show that capability so far… So we essentially have to take even a higher standard to ourselves to make sure that when we do release that game, it starts a proper momentum… So for us, it’s an investment for the long run of making a decision, even though we are seeing the game in the proper stage right now. Dmitry Kozko – Motorsport Games’ CEO

In the meantime, while players wait for the full IndyCar release in 2024 Motorsport Games is continuing to work on bringing 2023 season updates to their NASCAR title for PlayStation, Xbox, PV, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile.

Source: Traxion.gg