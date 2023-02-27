Lies of P Is Getting A Physical Release This August

Those of you who have been eagerly awaiting the launch of Lies of P now have the ability to pick up a physical copy of the game. Today we’re finding out that the development team Neowiz has partnered up with the folks over at Fireshine Games. This will allow those of you interested in this upcoming Souls-like experience the ability to pick up a copy of the game physically. Best of all, all console-supported platforms will receive a physical copy of the game, so you won’t be restricted to what platform you can obtain the game for.

This announcement came today through the official Fireshine Games Twitter account. Fireshine Games noted that they are publishing the boxed editions of Lies of P for both Xbox and PlayStation console platforms. While we don’t have a specific release date attached to the game, we do know that Lies of P will be launching in August of this year. Fortunately, both the digital and physical editions of the game will be launching together. So odds are you’ll find the Lies of P physically in stores at your preferred local retailer.

Lies of P is getting a physical release!



We're super excited to be publishing the boxed editions of @Liesofp, coming to #Xbox & #PlayStation August 2023!



Get ready to guide P on his unrelenting journey to become human…

With that said, if you’re just finding out about Lies of P, we can give you a bit more insight. This is a retelling of a classic fantasy story, Pinocchio. However, rather than being a cheerful children’s story of a small puppet becoming a real boy, this is a dark Souls-like action RPG. So you can expect a dark story and a dreary setting. So far, we know in this game, you’ll be playing Pinocchio, who wakes up in an abandoned train station. The city of Krat has grown bloodthirsty, and now the area is full of death and madness.

With only a note left asking Pinocchio to find Mr. Geppetto, players will begin their journey of going through this hellish city for answers. We’ve already seen some intense battles, and being a Souls-like experience, you can expect plenty of action-packed moments. You’ll have to carefully think of how to attack an opponent and ensure you’re ready to parry or dodge some devastating blows. Again, we don’t have a specific release date attached to Lies of P just yet. But with that said, it’s slated for sometime in August of this year. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer in the video we have embedded above.