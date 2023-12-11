12 Best Dating Simulator Games

Dating simulators are a unique genre in the gaming space, yet there are plenty you might want to check out!

#12 My Time at Sandrock

Platform: PC PS5 Xbox One XSX|S Switch

Release Date: November 02, 2023

If you’re looking for a more casual dating simulator game, then check out My Time At Sandrock. It’s a small casual gameplay experience that is set in the post-apocalypse. Here in the game, players take the role of a builder, and you’re after the safe reconstruction of an oasis town in the desert. This means farming, gathering supplies, crafting, building new structures, and interacting with the townsfolk. However, you can also strike up a relationship with the townsfolk. Relationships here are built off spending time with an NPC, giving them gifts, and inviting them out for a playdate, among other activities.

#11 The Sims 4

We could’ve easily put The Sims 4 at the top of this list, but we wanted to ease you into the coming nuttiness.

After all, The Sims 4 is the ultimate life simulator in all the ways that matter. The game is one where you can create your personal Sim and then have them do whatever you want. By extension, you can have them date or be with anyone you want. Within reason, of course.

With that kind of freedom, you’ll want to go around the simulated world to see who your potential partners can be and who is best for you!

#10 Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim

See? We told you things were going to get nuts. Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim is a spinoff of the incredibly violent multiplayer game that many of you have heard of.

But in a twist, you get deserted on an island where four of the killers are very attractive now. It’s your job to pick one to have a relationship with and then see if you can make that happen! You’ll talk with them, do various minigames, and then see if you can get one of the very special endings with your choice.

But be warned! Not all endings go well! So choose your words and actions wisely!

#9 Doki Doki Literature Club

Oh, you thought we were done with the “crazy dating games”? Nope! We have another one for you to “enjoy.” Behold, Doki Doki Literature Club! This is a game that is so nuts it’s got a legion of fans who don’t mind how crazy it gets.

We won’t spoil all that happens, but don’t let the cute art style fool you. Many, MANY dark and disturbing things happen within the title. Yet there’s also dating that can go on if you’re “lucky.”

So venture into this title if you dare, and see if you can make it out with your sanity intact.

#8 Monster Prom

Nope. We’re still not done with the “weird dating sim’ games. Monster Prom is the first game from a series of titles that focuses on you being a monster-like creature at a high school that happens to be full of monster-like creatures.

You have a singular mission: get your crush to go to prom with you! On the surface, that seems like any other dating sim. However, the game can be played with friends who might like the same person you do! You must do what it takes to get your crush’s heart before they do!

All sorts of wackiness is about to unfold, so be ready for it!

#7 I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Plenty of sci-fi shows and movies highlight how you’re always going to “find your love in space.” In I Was a Teenage Exocolonist, you’ll get that opportunity alongside a deep adventure.

Unlike in other games on this list, you’ll play as someone who is on Earth’s first colony in outer space. You’ll make decisions as you grow up, affecting everything that happens with you, the colony, and the people you have relationships with.

There are ten characters you can fall in love with, including some that aren’t human. So live your life and see who catches your eye!

#6 Hatouful Boyfriend

Just when you thought we couldn’t make this any weirder…we make it even weirder. Hatouful Boyfriend is not your typical dating simulator because it’s about you being a pigeon, getting accepted into a pigeon school, and then trying to live your best pigeon life. Yes, this is real.

It might surprise you that it’s a very deep experience, and you have lots of replay value here. That includes dating multiple characters, seeking out the dark history of the institute you now reside, and more!

So if you’re ready to meet your “bird of a feather,” get this title!

Many of you will look at these titles and go, “but that’s not realistic!” That’s true, as many take the “dating scene” and crank it up to insane levels.

However, games like Five Dates do the opposite. This title features real people, including some famous actors, and you have to try to date them in a realistic scenario.

Here, you’ll play Vinny. A guy is trying to get a date through an app while the pandemic continues. You’ll do video sessions with five different ladies and try to navigate the conversations, games, and more to see if you can see them again.

With ten different ways things can go, what “result” will you get?

#4 Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp

Oh, look, the monsters are back! Told you this was part of a series!

Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp takes you out of the school you were in before and into a camping scenario! That should’ve been obvious from the title. Just saying.

Anyway, with a new scenario comes new opportunities! What’s more, there are new and familiar faces for you to romance. But with your friends again in the title with you, if you want, the competition is about to get fierce!

So work your way through the camp, and see how you can get close to your date while having a fun camping experience!

#3 Our Life: Beginnings & Always

Some of you might not want an experience that feels “cheesy” or “forced.” Instead, you want a dating sim that plays out like how you would want a relationship—one that builds over time and changes with how you change.

If that’s the case, get Our Life: Beginnings & Always. The game lets you create a character and gives you a love interest named Cove. He’s the “lonely boy next door” whom you’ll build a bond with for years.

The game wants you to express everything you feel and get comfort through Cove. You can even choose what kind of relationship to have with him, even if it’s just being friends.

#2 Emily is Away

How about a little “old school” feel to this next game? Emily is Away is a title that strips away the visuals, voices, and colorful antics of other titles we’ve shown you and dials it back to the instant message chats you used to do.

You’ll play a character who meets an online friend named Emily, and over five years, you’ll have various chats with her. Those chats will be affected by your various choices in what you say.

You’ll feel truly nostalgic as you embrace the title, and you’ll wonder what will happen next as you “age” in the game.

#1 Coffee Talk

Given all we’ve shown you in this list, we thought it’d be appropriate to do something different to end everything. Coffee Talk is not your typical dating sim because it’s more about your interactions with people than simply wanting to date them.

You are a barista at a coffee shop which is a place where humans and fantasy creatures can enter to get a cup of coffee.

Serve them well, and they’ll open up to you, and you can directly affect the storyline in this way. Who will you make feel welcome? What stories will you focus on? Order up and find out!