Gotham Knight Developers Are Apparently Working On A New Single-Player DC Comics Game

There was a bit of anticipation over the release of Gotham Knights by development studio WB Games Montreal. However, the game just didn’t quite hit fan expectations. The reception was just average, there weren’t too many critics giving this game top scores, and it just wasn’t the hit that the development team had hoped for. So now it looks like the focus is back to the drawing board as they prepare to work on their next major video game release. While we don’t have any official announcements on that front, a job post listing does help share what we could see next from the studio.

The job posting, curtsey of TheGameSpoof, uncovered is for a lead gameplay programmer charting a new title set within the DC Comics universe. So while Gotham Knights wasn’t a big hit, it doesn’t look like the studio is stepping away from the DC Comics franchise. On top of that, we do have some more insights from the job listing. Another area that the developers are dropping is multiplayer, and it’s said that this is a new single-player title. Furthermore, the job listing asks candidates to be familiar with Unreal Engine, so we might see a jump to that game engine with this next major installment.

Although, that’s about all we know so far. We could look back at WB Games Montreal and see what they have previously brought out. Those are mainly Batman titles like Batman: Arkham Origins in 2013. Some fans might assume that this studio will stick to Batman, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they opted for a different character altogether. Of course, since this studio is just gearing up for hiring employees into the mix, we’re likely a good ways off before an official announcement is made regarding this next video game project.

Still, if you want more DC Comics video games, then you’re still in luck. There are titles being developed, much like Monolith Productions’ upcoming Wonder Woman title. Likewise, later this year, we should be getting our hands on Rocksteady Studios’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League title. But those wanting to know what WB Games Montreal is bringing next will likely not hear anything for a couple of years.