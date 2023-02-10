WWE 2K23 Gets More Legendary Wrestler Confirmations

WWE fans have been waiting on that next major installment to land for the video game franchise. We know WWE 2K23 is in the works, and we can go ahead and pre-order the title today. However, more fans are wondering who exactly will be making the roster. We’re finding a new tweet that recently came out from the official WWE 2K23 Twitter account. This tweet highlights just a few more legendary wrestlers that will be added to the mix.

Thanks to the WWE 2K23 tweet, there are six legendary wrestlers that would be added to the roster for players to take the role of. This can be either taking them on a competitor or looking to step into their wrestling boots and challenge other iconic wrestlers. But we do have a full list of wrestlers confirmed so far to be featured within the game outside of this new highlight. You can see which wrestlers have confirmed thanks to the breakdown offered at The SmackDown Hotel. This publication has been keeping a close eye on what wrestlers were confirmed.

You can see all the wrestlers and how they are broken down from the publication mentioned, but they will range from Raw, SmackDown to NXT. This also includes wrestlers that are both currently on the roster and active today, along with wrestlers that have since retired.

WWE 2K23 Wrestler Roster So Far

AJ Styles

Alba Fyre

Alexa Bliss

Asuka

Austin Theory

Axiom

Bad Bunny

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Bianca Belair

Bobby Lashley

Booker T

Bret Hart

Brie Bella

Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker

Carmelo Hayes

Charlotte Flair

Chyna

Cody Rhodes

Cora Jade

Cruz Del Toro

Damian Priest

Drew Gulak

Drew Mcintyre

Edge

Finn Balor

Gigi Dolin

Goldberg

Grayson Waller

Happy Corbin

Hulk Hogan

Jacy Jayne

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

John Cena

Johnny Gargano

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Kurt Angle

Lita

Liv Morgan

Logan Paul

Molly Holly

Nikki Bella

Kikkita Lyons

Paul Heymen

Queen Zelina

Randy Orton

Randy Savage

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Rob Van Dam

Roman Reigns

Rhonda Rousey

Roxanne Perez

Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins

Shawn Michaels

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shotzi

Steve Austin

The Miz

The Rock

Tommaso Ciampa

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Ultimate Warrior

Undertaker

Wes Lee

Xavier Woods

Zoey Stark

WWE 2K23 is slated to launch next month. Players can embark on some epic wrestling matches along with reliving John Cena’s career on March 17, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.