WWE 2K23 Gets More Legendary Wrestler Confirmations

WWE fans have been waiting on that next major installment to land for the video game franchise. We know WWE 2K23 is in the works, and we can go ahead and pre-order the title today. However, more fans are wondering who exactly will be making the roster. We’re finding a new tweet that recently came out from the official WWE 2K23 Twitter account. This tweet highlights just a few more legendary wrestlers that will be added to the mix.
Thanks to the WWE 2K23 tweet, there are six legendary wrestlers that would be added to the roster for players to take the role of. This can be either taking them on a competitor or looking to step into their wrestling boots and challenge other iconic wrestlers. But we do have a full list of wrestlers confirmed so far to be featured within the game outside of this new highlight. You can see which wrestlers have confirmed thanks to the breakdown offered at The SmackDown Hotel. This publication has been keeping a close eye on what wrestlers were confirmed.
You can see all the wrestlers and how they are broken down from the publication mentioned, but they will range from Raw, SmackDown to NXT. This also includes wrestlers that are both currently on the roster and active today, along with wrestlers that have since retired.
WWE 2K23 Wrestler Roster So Far
- AJ Styles
- Alba Fyre
- Alexa Bliss
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Axiom
- Bad Bunny
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Beth Phoenix
- Bianca Belair
- Bobby Lashley
- Booker T
- Bret Hart
- Brie Bella
- Brock Lesnar
- Bron Breakker
- Carmelo Hayes
- Charlotte Flair
- Chyna
- Cody Rhodes
- Cora Jade
- Cruz Del Toro
- Damian Priest
- Drew Gulak
- Drew Mcintyre
- Edge
- Finn Balor
- Gigi Dolin
- Goldberg
- Grayson Waller
- Happy Corbin
- Hulk Hogan
- Jacy Jayne
- Jey Uso
- Jimmy Uso
- John Cena
- Johnny Gargano
- Kevin Owens
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
- Lita
- Liv Morgan
- Logan Paul
- Molly Holly
- Nikki Bella
- Kikkita Lyons
- Paul Heymen
- Queen Zelina
- Randy Orton
- Randy Savage
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- Rob Van Dam
- Roman Reigns
- Rhonda Rousey
- Roxanne Perez
- Sami Zayn
- Seth Rollins
- Shawn Michaels
- Shayna Baszler
- Sheamus
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Shotzi
- Steve Austin
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Ultimate Warrior
- Undertaker
- Wes Lee
- Xavier Woods
- Zoey Stark
WWE 2K23 is slated to launch next month. Players can embark on some epic wrestling matches along with reliving John Cena’s career on March 17, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.