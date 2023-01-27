Spy Classroom Opening Revealed, Theme Song Performed by Nonoc

The official opening for Spy Classroom featuring the theme song “Tomoshibi” by nonoc was revealed after Thursday’s episode. This marks the third opening theme for nonon, who previously performed the opening themes for Astra: Lost in Space and Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka. Nonoc also performed the ending theme songs for both Re: Zero Season 2 Part 1 and Re: Zero Season 2 Part 2, including the Re:Zero Memory Snow OVA. Spy Classroom is currently streaming on HIDIVE with new episodes releasing every Thursday.

Anime Staff and Cast

Kawaguchi is directing the series while Shinichi Inotsume (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Food Wars!) is handling the series composition. Sumie Kinoshita (Idoly Pride, Forest of Piano) is in charge of character designs.

Sora Amamiya (Akame – Akame Ga Kill, Touka Kirishima – Tokyo Ghoul) will voice the main female lead Lily and Yuichiro Umehara (Golbin Slayer – Goblin Slayer, Courier – Akudama Drive) will voice the main male lead, Klaus. Additional cast members inlcude the following:

Nao Toyama (Yui Yuigahama – My Teen Romantic Comedy) cast as Sybilla

Miku Ito (Miku Nakano – The Quintessential Quintuplets) cast as Grete

Sumire Uesaka (Nagatoro – Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro) cast as Thea

Aoi Yuki (Tanya – Saga of Tanya the Evil) cast as Monika

Ayane Sakura (Ochako Uraraka – My Hero Academia) cast as Sara

Tomori Kusunoki (Natsume – Deca-Dence) cast as Annette

Inori Minase (Rem – Re: Zero) cast as Erna

Light Novel

Written by Takemachi and illustrated by Tomari, the Spy Classroom light novel was first published by Fujimi Shobo in 2020. The main series currently has 7 volumes published with the 8th set to release on July 20. US-based publisher Yen Press licensed the series in 2021 and has since published up to Volume 3 in English with Volume 4 set to release in September. Spy Classroom has also received two short stories and three manga adaptations as well.

The light novel surpassed 500,000 copies in circulation back in September 2021 and ranked second in the bunkobon category of the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! guidebook in 2021.

Following a devastating military conflict, countries fight their wars in the shadows. One unusual spy, Klaus, has never failed on the job despite his quirks, and he is building a team to take on an Impossible Mission—one with over a 90 percent chance of failure. However, his chosen members are all washouts with no practical experience. They’ll have to use every trick in the book (and some that aren’t) to prove they’re up to the task! (Synopsis via Yen Press)

The new opening for Spy Classroom was officially released after Episode 4 on Thursday.

Source: Official Twitter