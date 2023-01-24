Industry Insider Believes Grand Theft Auto 6 Delay Is Inevitable

Rockstar Games has a massive audience of fans all over the world. There’s been the long enduring wait for the development studio to finally reveal the next installment to Grand Theft Auto. While the studio has hit incredible sales with Grand Theft Auto V, the bar of expectations is set quite high for Grand Theft Auto VI. That could be a good reason why the developers may be a bit hesitant to showcase the game. But with the massive leak last year showcasing gameplay clips of the development build, a proper announcement will hopefully come sooner rather than later.

With that said, this game has yet to slow down any rumors or speculation of what’s to come. One of the industry insiders that have a proven track record of reports and a strong following recently chimed in. Tom Henderson is someone that followers pay immediate attention to when it comes to different reports of the video game industry. Recently, Tom Henderson reached out to their followers and touched on one of his most asked questions, which is when Grand Theft Auto VI will be revealed.

A 2024 release will probably be given and then inevitably delayed until 2025.



Current-gen console market by 2024 will be sufficient enough to make GTA 6 the hit it needs to be, but I think they wont mind giving the market another year and ensuring the same is the best it can be — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 23, 2023

Tom Henderson admits that he doesn’t know, but he can offer some of his own personal opinions. The industry insider veteran has suggested we might see the reveal for this game come before the Take-Two Q2 2024 earnings call, which could be the very end of October or the start of November 2023. That would likely showcase a release for the following year, 2024. But that’s not something the industry insider feels is realistic, as it could very well be delayed into 2025.

Whatever the case might end up being, the game announcement alone will be something fans will be talking about for the long haul. We’ll see fans take to every little detail showcasing what we might get with the eventual video game launch. Likewise, it should also shed some light on the narrative. At any rate, we’ll have to continue waiting for the game to officially get announced to the masses. For fans of the franchise, the announcement can’t come soon enough, but if Tom Henderson is right, we have all year to essentially get through before we get our first official look at the next Grand Theft Auto installment.

Source