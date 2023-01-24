Hogwarts Legacy Preload Begins For Xbox Series X/S Platforms

Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the more anticipated video game titles coming out this year. Fans have waited patiently for its release, and now we’re gearing up for the game’s launch date. However, if you plan on picking this game up and starting your campaign at launch, you might want to check into the preload. Today, we’re finding out that the Hogwarts Legacy title on the Xbox platforms is currently accessible for preloading.

Reports have gone out today suggesting that fans who have already preordered a copy of Hogwarts Legacy for the Xbox Series X/S platforms will want to partake in the preload. That’s, of course, if you went for a digital copy of the game. The fan community of the video game has started to alert others online that the Hogwarts Legacy preload update has hit their platforms today. It looks like the game download would be around 77 GB in total, which hopefully means you do not have to remove any games from your storage space. But again, chances are if you already preordered the game for a digital copy, you’ve already checked in on your storage space to ensure there was adequate room.

If you’re unaware of what preloading is, then we have you covered. Essentially, preloading allows players to download the game ahead of time. This way, when the official launch date arrives, you can jump right into the game rather than dealing with the download and installation. Now, just because the game is downloaded onto your console doesn’t mean it will be accessible. Preloaded titles are locked down, and you have to wait for the game to be unlocked at the official launch date.

So far, it looks like the preload is on Xbox Series X/S platforms only right now. There were previous reports that suggested PC players wouldn’t even get the ability to preload Hogwarts Legacy. At any rate, we don’t have too long of a wait to endure before we’re able to start our own magical journey. Currently, Hogwarts Legacy is set to launch on February 10, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, those on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms will receive the game later in the year. While we wait for the game to finally make its way out into the marketplace, you can check out the cinematic trailer in the video we have embedded above.

