Unannounced Transformers Game Concept Art Leaked

Transformers dominated and still do dominate, to a certain extent, the multimedia sphere. However, the “Robots in Disguises” move to the console and PC has had mixed results. Titles like Transformers: War for Cybertron and Transformers: Fall of Cybertron were received highly by both fans and critics. Despite this, the longing for a new AAA Transformers experience still permeates throughout the fanbase. Fans will be hoping that Certain Affinity’s upcoming project, Transformers: Rise might be just what they’re looking for.

Senior producer at Certain Affinity, Aaron Hamilton, confirmed the title of the upcoming Transformers game in a podcast back in 2021 and there has been little information on the title since then except for some leaked cutscenes from the game that made their way online. However, recent concept art for an upcoming Transformers project has surfaced online through ArtStation. Elizer Morcillos, who works as a Visual Designer at Mighty Canvas Concept Studio Inc uploaded a number of concept pieces to his ArtStation account that fans of the Transformers universe will be sure to recognize.

Included in the images are a number of concept designers for human/Energon weaponry and vehicles. For those unfamiliar with Transformers and Energon, Energon is the preferred fuel used in the Transformers universe. The human/Energon equipment shown in the images includes an Energon containment unit, Cybertronian Plasma Turret, and Cybertronian Plasma Rifle.

Energon weaponry isn’t the only thing on show in the images, however. Fan favorite characters Starscream and Bumblebee make an appearance in the concept art in all their classic Transformer glory. The concept art pieces certainly don’t leave anything to the imagination. This is definitely a Transformers game. If you were to go off the concept images there’s a lot of speculation as to how the game will play. Are the inclusion of Bumblebee and the human convoy an indication that there’ll be escort missions in the main game or possibly a multiplayer mode?

Alongside the images, Elizer wrote “had the pleasure to work on this Unannounced Project working on Keyart, Environment Designs, Character Design, Vehicle Design, and Weapon Design. It was a lot of fun visualizing this project.” Hopefully, this is the news Transformers fans have been waiting for. The inclusion of the classic Transformers art style is certainly to be celebrated and with the concept art release, we could see more news about the project in the near future.

Source: Elizer Morcillos ArtStation