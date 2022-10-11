Nintendo Switch Firmware 15.0.0 Launched

Fans of the Nintendo Switch have a small selection of great new features coming to their beloved platform, as a result of firmware update version 15.0.0. Despite the overall package being a little light on in terms of the sheer number of additions, there are some notable additions that will improve the playing experience in a few different areas, while other aspects are back-end and not at all notable outside of the regions with which they apply. So, let’s explore the contents.

The official Nintendo detailing (courtesy of the patch notes) of the update highlights the following features being added:

The location of the Bluetooth Audio menu within System Settings has moved.

Screenshots can be taken using the Capture Button while in the Nintendo Switch Online application found on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu. Video capture is not supported.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

Pretty minor stuff right? Well, you’re not wrong, but Twitter user OatmealDome did some further digging into the update to learn a few other features were nestled within as well, saying:

“[Nintendo Switch Firmware 15.0.0] Nintendo appears to have focused on the OS internals for this update.

– Handling for Ethernet adapters was moved to its own dedicated OS module.

– Pro Controller Bluetooth firmware was updated.

– Various error messages were added / changed.

– A pop-up was added for attempting to exceed the max headphone volume while the limiter is on.

– Bad words for Mainland China were updated.

– The time zone database (zoneinfo) was updated to the latest from ICANN.

– Text related to Australian + NZ privacy laws was added.”

As you can see from OatmealDome’s findings there were a few regional tweaks impacting Australia, New Zealand, and China. There’s nothing especially notable to be found although I’m sure that some will undoubtedly appreciate the ability to take screenshots from the Nintendo Switch Online application to share their experiences and/or findings in the future.

Hopefully, Nintendo can pack a bit more into version 16.0.0 whenever it inevitably rolls along. In the meantime, I hope you like Bluetooth.

