PowerWash Simulator will Soon Blast onto PS4/PS5 and Switch

FuturLab’s hit indie PowerWash Simulator will soon be blasting its way onto more platforms. After becoming a resounding success on PC and Xbox, the sim is now also set to be available on PS4/PS5 and Nintendo Switch in the near future.

In a pretty zany fake infomercial, the studio shows off all the “benefits” of playing the simulator by demonstrating all of its squeaky-clean goodness.

Clean, serene and direct to your screen: PowerWash Simulator is coming soon to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 & Nintendo Switch consoles!💦 pic.twitter.com/cKARebNrYh — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) September 15, 2022

At the very end of this trailer, it’s confirmed that PowerWash Simulator is “coming soon” to PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

An exact release date has not yet been revealed by FuturLabs, but is at least that Square Enix will be handling the publishing for this title across these platforms, as it already does so on Steam and Xbox. There’s still a few months left in 2022, so potentially it might release before the year is out, if not early next year.

PowerWash Simulator fits into the ever-expanding genre of there being a sim for just about everything. While most of these “Simulator” branded titles tend to be janky cannon-fodder, PowerWash Simulator has managed to garner quite a bit of popularity for not only being a well-built title, but like other solid sims, it’s almost therapeutically relaxing.

The objective of the game is exactly as it says on the tin: all the player does is tackle various cleaning jobs using their power washing equipment. This could involve hosing down grime-covered vehicles, or soiled buildings and driveways.

Each mission calls for efficiently using the right nozzle to ensure the correct spread of high pressure water to best handle the job. So, yes, even in a title like this, there’s a bit of strategy and accuracy involved.

FuturLab’s recently celebrated the sim hitting a solid milestone of generating over 3 million players on just Steam alone. Thus, it’s no wonder why it’s also sprinkling its way over to additional platforms.

There are over 20,000 Steam reviews for PowerWash Simulator so far, all of which have contributed to it achieving the very rare and quite coveted “Overwhelmingly Positive” ranking. Again, typing “Simulator” on Steam will yield a hodgepodge of results, with some average titles, but mostly just junk. So, the fact that PowerWash Simulator has been able to blast past the noise and carve out its own little niche is quite the achievement—especially for an indie studio.

While a demo of PowerWash Simulator is not available to try the game out, you can at least currently benefit from it being on Xbox Game Pass. Thus, you can hop in and see if it’s the right fit for you; that should also help you decide if you want to pick it up on any of the additional platforms that it will be soon releasing on.