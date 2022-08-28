Twisted Metal Has Wrapped Production of Season 1

When it comes to video game adaptations, one could argue that the darker and edgier a game is, the harder it arguably is for the TV show or movie to kind of replicate it. The exception, of course, was the epic Castlevania anime that happened on Netflix which was near-perfectly done due to not having any restrictions on it visually. Live-action adaptation shows and films don’t always have those same luxuries, which is why it’s going to be very curious how the upcoming Twisted Metal series on Peacock is going to go. We’ll find out sooner than you might think, as the show has wrapped production on Season 1.

This comes right from the showrunner himself, Michael Jonathan, who posted a thread on Twitter to not just highlight the end of the main production but to talk about what it took to make the season. For example, he praised the cast and crew of Twisted Metal for all of their hard work. The team had to deal with massive weather issues like lightning and extreme heat. Also, as you might expect from a show that deals with killer cars, the vehicles that they used in production weren’t quite 100% in what they were supposed to do.

However, they clearly pushed through, and Jonathan noted that on the last day of filming they had a blast, including getting actual ice cream from the literal Sweet Tooth ice cream truck. There’s a lot of irony in that statement right there. Post-production will not commence according to the showrunner, and perhaps sooner rather than later, we’ll get some glimpses of what to expect.

The reason that Twisted Metal might be a curious adaptation is that this is a very violent video game series. Not just because of the fact that it’s a game about cars and other vehicles trying to destroy each other, but due to the very extreme characters that it’s known for. Not the least of which is Sweet Tooth, an ice cream truck driver who eventually loses his mind and kills his family. In fact, in one version of the game, the only reason he joins the tournament of destruction is to find his daughter who got away.

Why? So he could kill her himself! Oh, and that’s just one of the characters of this video game lineup, so how far are they going to go into the backstories of these characters in the TV series?

The other big question is the violence of the vehicle battles. That’s the crux of the video game, but just how big and epic are they going to try and make it look? Hopefully, with production now wrapped, we’ll get answers to that soon, including a release date.

Source: Twitter