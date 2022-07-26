First Person Survival Game, Serum Announced

Developer Game Island has announced a new BioShock-esque first person game called Serum in which one must craft, hunt, adapt and survive in a mysterious forest that has been blighted by the serum. Judging by the trailer, the game looks quite similar to that of other survival craft titles such as The Forest or Outer Worlds – but what sets Serum apart from other games is in the title. Players will need to continuously craft your own serum in order to stay alive – and crafting the serum is no easy feat. Players will need to gather Green Mushrooms, rabbit ears and pinetree rust – all ingredients that can be found either by hunting ferocious animals or by collecting ingredients.

In serum need to craft new melee and ranged weapons, Use gadgets to find materials, upgrade your serums, acquire new abilities, solve puzzles and by all costs manage your resources to survive. Sounds quite familiar? That’s because it is. We’ve seen this kind game many a time and unfortunately, the comments reflect this. Some users made very sarcastic remarks such as “This certainly is a game,” and “Every single company is doing one [survival game] and 99% of them suck.”

It’s nearly impossible to judge an entire game from a tiny trailer. Although the survival genre is tired, I’m still quite excited to see how the serum idea gets expanded on. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.