Carl Weathers Talks More “Action” In Key Episode Of The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian Season 3 is something that fans have been waiting on for some time. Sadly, they’ll have to wait until early next year to get it. But, we do know that there are certain things coming that will make the arrival of it all the more anticipated. Such as how we’re going to see more of Bo-Katan in the third season, or how Grogu will be back at “Mando’s” side, and so on.

Also back will be Greef Karga, who is played by the legendary Carl Weathers. He not only has been a key role in the series since Season 1, but he’s gone and directed a key episode of Season 2 in “The Siege”, which many fans liked. So in an interview, he noted that in The Mandalorian Season 3, there will be another episode he directs, and it’ll have even MORE action than his last episode:

“Oh there was a bit more [action], I think, in this one,” Weathers shared, while also pointing out the upcoming episode is “a little different [to ‘The Siege’], because a lot of it had a lot more scope. But this one also had many, many different kinds of stories within the story, and that’s really nice.”

That should be very interesting to watch then when it happens. He also praised the opportunity to get to direct such things:

“I love directing. It’s my passion. This show gives you so much opportunity to deal with all these different characters,” Weathers expressed. “Even though they’re different episodes, it’s not like typical episodic television — it’s not a whodunnit, it’s not a dark comedy, it’s not a procedural. It’s so many different things, and it’s action-adventure on top of that. As a director, you get a chance to exercise your talent, and also your ability to deliver in those different areas.”

Source: Empire