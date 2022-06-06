Fast X Will Return The Franchise To Its Roots, Says Tyrese

Fast X will return the franchise to its street racing roots. According to star Tyrese, the tenth installment of the long-running action series will go back to what original fans loved about the first film. He also says it will be the series’ most exciting entry yet.

To anyone who saw The Fast and the Furious in theaters when it was released back in 2001 (and then got a speeding ticket on the drive home), the current state of the series is nearly unrecognizable. The original film was a love letter to street racing that just happened to have a heist towards the end. Fast forward to today, and the Fast & Furious series is known for A-list stars, outrageous action, internal drama, memes about family, and unapologetically cheesy dialogue (“You just earned yourself a dance with the devil, boy!”).

While these changes may have kept the Fast & Furious franchise alive and profitable in the past two decades, it hasn’t done much to encourage fans of the original to stick around. However, according to Tyrese, the filmmakers are aware of this disparity and have promised to remedy it with Fast X. With the absence of Paul Walker and the addition of so many big celebrities (including Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Cardi B, and many more), it’ll be a challenge to recapture the spirit of the original movie. While Tyrese didn’t provide any details about what this could possibly mean, but for fans of the first film, it’s sure to be a welcome change.

Fast X is scheduled for release on May 19, 2023.

