CW’s Gotham Knights Series Gets First Trailer

The CW is going through a massive set of changes right now for better and for worse. And yet, despite the uncertainty with its future, certain things are still happening, including a set of new shows being picked for the upcoming fall season/spring season. And one of them was Gotham Knights (not the video game), which features the “son of Batman” trying to find out who killed his father alongside the sons and daughters of various criminals and other allies of his.

It’s a lot, and a lot of people aren’t fully happy with this happening due to the loss of Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Naomi, the former two of which had series cut short with no proper endings to deliver a show that is…questionable at best.

And if you think that this is a bit harsh to say about a show that hasn’t come out yet…well…the trailer for it has dropped. As you can probably guess, it features many of the tropes that the CW loves to infuse into their shows. Rebellious teens, adults who don’t have a clue at times, a lot of parties, alcohol and awkward acting, and so on.

The reaction to this show’s trailer has already been…let’s just say less than enthusiastic, and it’s not hard to blame them because this is yet again a “Batman show without Batman.” At least Batwoman teasing that Batman could show up (and they actually had an actor to play him) versus here where Batman is dead from the start.

And as the trailer makes clear, in this version of Gotham, there was only one Robin…kind of. That would be Carrie Kelly, and even Batman’s own adopted son doesn’t know his secret so it’s very curious how they’re trying to make this show happen.

We won’t find out until 2023 though if the show rises…or falls.

Source: YouTube