Monument Valley Series Set for PC in July

The Monument Valley series is a much-beloved mobile puzzle game that has been with us all since 2014. Well, now the news is that it will be arriving on PC via Steam as the Panoramic Collection in July, which is quite exciting news for PC gamers.

This collection will include the first game and the sequel as well, plus all the DLC packs that are associated with both games. The DLC packs include Forgotten Shores and Ida’s Dream for the original game, and The Lost Forest for the highly acclaimed sequel too.

Now to the technical parts because each game will receive expanded visuals that will enable them to smoothly work on the larger screens, but not only that, they can also fit on an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio which will no doubt increase that harmonious immersion tenfold. The Panoramic Edition of each game will set you back about $7.99, but they can also be purchased as part of the bundle with a 15 per cent discount – you can’t really say no to that, can you?

The game director of Ustwo games, Jennifer Estates, spoke about the news as well recently, she said, “We believe that Monument Valley: Panoramic Collection is the most sublime way to play these games and we are thrilled to introduce their unique worlds to a whole new audience.” She went on to say, “It is our hope that these remastered versions of the beloved series will provide a meaningful experience to seasoned and new players alike.”

If you don’t know about the story, then read on: The player leads princess Ida through a whole host of mazes made up of optical illusions and impossible objects while manipulating the world around her to reach various platforms. These puzzles are truly a visual treat because the aesthetics of the game are just a joy for the eyes, it is one of the reasons the two games have won countless awards over the years – people know beauty when they see it you know.

Make sure you get yourself a copy of this bundle when it drops on July the 12th, it will be a visual spectacle.

Source