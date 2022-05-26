She-Hulk Trailer Re-Released With Improved CGI

Every time a new superhero movie or TV show is announced, there is a little bit of concern about how the show is going to look and feel, especially when the show (via the superpowers themselves or the look of the character) has to involve heavy CGI. Most times…it works out well enough (unless you’re Mobius…), but other times it’s very easy to point out certain flaws that just don’t look that good at all. One of the shows that had that kind of instant reaction was that of the upcoming She-Hulk series.

Fans are very much used to seeing a Hulk on screen via the mainline MCU, so at first, fans weren’t worried about Jennifer Walters transforming and being in the world…but…when the first trailer dropped, a lot of people noticed that the CGI for Jen’s “alter ego” was…off. As in, the CGI made her look “not in the world” and thus feel very out of place.

This (alongside reports that Marvel Studios intentionally slimmed down her muscle tone) was a big controversy as Marvel has (especially in recent times) slid a bit on the quality of their CGI despite making hundreds of millions off their properties, so why skimp on this?

Well, thankfully, they reuploaded the trailer to the Disney+ page for the series, and there are not only a few new scenes in it, but there are some clear improvements to the CGI. Especially in terms of compositing (meaning how Jen “meshes” with the real world around her when in Hulk form) and just the overall look of her face (which many called out as well).

Granted, this is only a “snapshot” of sorts, and we’ll have to wait until August to see just how well it all works out. But at the very least, fans can be hopefully that what we saw originally was NOT the final version of things.

Source: Disney+