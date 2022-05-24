Tony Stark Easter Egg in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3.

As many of us know, Tony Stark died in Endgame and that crashed many Marvel fans. However, we can appreciate that Marvel wasn’t forgotten about our billionaire playboy, as they keep leaving us little easter eggs throughout the MCU. James Gunn’s third Guardians of the Galaxy movie features a secret legacy to Iron Man himself. We don’t know much about Vol 3. since the cast and crew have kept everything secret and we’ve only gotten small bits and pieces here and there. However, we’re hoping to give you an idea of what to expect from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

As we know, this movie will be the final Guardians movie we see from James Gunn, and we don’t know when we’ll see the Guardians again after Vol 3. For now, we can look forward to seeing them in Thor: Love and Thunder, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and also Vol 3. Due to the events of Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. will cover the whereabouts of Gamora, which I am sure many fans are excited for. Nebula, however, has mentioned for the viewers to expect a slightly different version of the character compared to her previous MCU appearances, which makes a lot of us wonder what has Gamora been through in her time away.

It is an obvious thing for Nebula to become more relaxed due to the events in Avengers: Endgame with her abusive father figure being now dead due to Tony’s sacrifice. We can now expect to see a relaxed Nebula, sister of Gamora, after the many years she spent being emotionally and physically abused by Thanos. Knowing he can no longer hurt her, Nebula’s change of heart will probably shock many of us and reveal a new side of her we have yet to see. After both the events in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Nebula got to experience a small part of what having a good father figure would be like with Tony, even if they hadn’t known each other long. They formed a bond with one another and she learned what a positive and healthy father-daughter relationship should look like.

With Iron Man’s background story of also not having a supportive father, it is no surprise that the two got along, and it is even more obvious given the way Tony is with his daughter that he intends to be nothing like his father. But because of the many things that happened with his own father, he shied away from mentoring anyone. At least until Peter Parker played by Tom Holland became his responsibility in Civil War when Tony asked him to join his team, putting Tony into a father-like role. Although the relationship between Tony and Peter is different than the one between Tony and Nebula, it still shares the impact Tony has had on the members of the MCU, and how even in today’s movies, he hasn’t been forgotten and won’t be.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. will be released in 2023, but the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will release this December on Disney plus.

