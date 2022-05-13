Final Fantasy XIV Housing System to be Fixed Next Week

The second housing lottery will take place on May 26, so start praying and get that gil ready.

On April 12, Final Fantasy XIV released Patch 6.1, the first major patch since the release of the Endwalker expansion in November 2021. Players were over the moon, finally able to embark on new story quests, challenge the Dragonsong’s Reprise Ultimate Raid, and get entirely obsessed with the new Crystalline Conflict PvP mode.

There was one glaring problem that marred the update’s reputation, however–the housing system. While fans were very happy to know that the in-game system would be changing for the better, the devs made a few mistakes leading to the housing system being suspended since April 26.

For those who missed it, here’s an explanation of what went wrong. In FFXIV, players can place bids on available properties. After the bidding phase ends, players will find out if their bid was accepted. The housing lottery bug is provided players with error messages instead. The biggest issue? The game was reading the number ‘0’ as a valid bid.

A fix for the problem didn’t come in patch 6.11, but according to a new update from the game’s producer Naoki Yoshida, maintenance to fix the broken first lottery will take place on May 16.

“This maintenance will fix identified errors and properly relay lottery results for affected plots to the appropriate servers,” Yoshida said. “As a result, winning lottery numbers will be displayed correctly, and land purchases may be finalized accordingly. Also, temporary suspensions imposed on plot purchases and relocations will be lifted.”

Those with a winning lottery number will want to finalize their land purchase by 7:59 AM PDT on May 26. The next lottery cycle will begin at 8:00 AM PDT on May 26. Going forward, each lottery will have a 5-day entry period and a 4-day results period. Players must finalize all land purchases for the current lottery before the next starts.

The Final Fantasy series is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2022. Square Enix unveiled a special website to commemorate the occasion in March and has promised a number of new games and updates to make appearances throughout the rest of the year.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

