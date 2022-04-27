The Quarry Will Have 186 Different Endings

The upcoming horror adventure game from Supermassive Games and 2K looks set to be the ultimate in choice-and-consequence stories. The Quarry, which is set to be released on June 10th, follows the fates of a group of teen camp counsellors who find themselves alone for the final night of summer camp at Hackett’s Quarry.

In a new video shared on Twitter, Supermassive Games’ Will Byles, who directs The Quarry and was Game Director on Supermassive’s previous interactive horror game Until Dawn, has spoken to IGN about the new creepy camp-based adventure’s story. In the footage, he reveals that The Quarry is perhaps the ultimate in branching narratives, in that the game will have a whopping 186 different endings based upon the choices that players make throughout their adventures.

Byles also reveals in the clip that the script created for The Quarry was over 1000 pages long, which is unusual as he explains that most actors are only used to working with a script of around 100 pages. It’s clear that the scope of this game is going to be huge, and with so many different paths to explore, there’ll be plenty of gruesome but satisfying replay value too.

You can watch the video in full here for a really interesting dive into how the team at Supermassive Games has worked to create a game with so many different branching paths without making it overwhelming.

Director of The Quarry and Until Dawn, Will Byles from Supermassive Games, tells us how exactly you go about writing a story with 186 unique endings and how the choices you make along the way impact everything. pic.twitter.com/mAIwJ81FrC — IGN (@IGN) April 27, 2022

Choice and consequence will clearly play a huge role in this game, which, if the cinematics and gameplay that have been shown so far are anything to go by, looks set to be a smash hit with horror fans and narrative adventure lovers alike.

The Quarry is set to launch on June 10th and will be available on PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC via Steam.

