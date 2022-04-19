Fortnite 20.20 Update Introduces The Battle For Coney Crossroads – Patch Notes

Fortnite has received its 20.20 update today, April 19. The new update marks the start of the battle for Coney Crossroads. The 20.20 update also brings the Ranger Shotgun to Fortnite. The new weapon has a much longer range than normal shotguns, although it’s a one shot per reload weapon so aim wisely. There are also new covert ops quests starting on April 22. There are four new quests that must each be completed by a certain date. Those who complete all the quests will receive the Secret Sledge Pickaxe. All of the quest dates are included in the patch notes below. For the rest of the changes and updates in Fortnite update 20.20 check out the full patch notes below.

Fortnite 20.20 Update Patch Notes

THE BATTLE FOR CONEY CROSSROADS





Condo Canyon can again be called home: the Battle for Condo Canyon is a victory for the Resistance! With the Resistance settling in at this POI, Funding Stations for an Armored Battle Bus and set of Turrets can now be found here.



The fight against the IO goes on, this time at Coney Crossroads. A literal and figurative turning point, jump into the Battle for Coney Crossroads and help push the IO back! (Refusing to give up, Huntmaster Saber is again prowling overhead.)



NEW WEAPON: RANGER SHOTGUN





Wanna fight for Coney with extra confidence? The Ranger Shotgun has appeared on the Island, built for much longer range than most Shotguns. This burst Shotgun has one shot per reload. Because each shot deals serious damage, you won’t need to panic while reloading.



Find Ranger Shotguns on the ground, from certain vendors, and in Chests, Supply Drops, and sharks.



BARS TO MAKE A BREAK

The Resistance plans to supply the Boogie Bomb or Rift-To-Go — but needs help deciding which one. Both are tailored for escaping tricky situations. An enemy come out of nowhere? Throw a Boogie Bomb to trap them in a dance. In a losing struggle? Use a Rift-To-Go to create an emergency Rift.







Before one of these escape mechanisms is unvaulted, you’ll have the opportunity to try out both in the wild. Find Boogie Bombs and Rift-To-Gos scattered throughout the Island from Friday, April 22, at 8 AM ET to Monday, April 25, 2022, at 8 AM ET. Not too long after this trial period ends, you can vote for your favorite choice by contributing Bars at Funding Stations. The first item that reaches 100% Funded will swiftly enter the loot pool!



COVERT OPS QUESTS





Help The Origin complete a covert operation in Zero Build. You must finish both stages of each Quest before time runs out to receive the next Quest! Your first task begins April 22 at 9 AM ET.



The Origin’s agenda:



Quest 1: Begins April 22 at 9 AM ET and ends April 26 at 8:59 AM ET



Finished Quest 1 before April 26 at 8:59 AM ET? You’ll proceed to Quest 2!



Quest 2: Begins April 26 at 9 AM ET and ends April 28 at 8:59 AM ET



Finished Quest 2 before April 28 at 8:59 AM ET? You’ll proceed to Quest 3!



Quest 3: Begins April 28 at 9 AM ET and ends April 30 at 8:59 AM ET



Finished Quest 3 before April 30 at 8:59 AM ET? You’ll proceed to Quest 4!



Quest 4: Begins April 30 at 9 AM ET and ends May 2 at 8:59 AM ET



Finished Quest 4 before May 2 at 8:59 AM ET? The operation is complete! And your reward? The Secret Sledge Pickaxe.



COMPETITIVE NOTES

Coney Crossroads is not under assault in competitive playlists, but Huntmaster Saber has still relocated.

The Ranger Shotgun is not included in competitive playlists but is subject to an evaluation period.

The Boogie Bomb/Rift-To-Go trial period will not take place in competitive playlists.



MAJOR BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue involving constant controller vibration after exiting a Motorboat on land mid-boost.

Fixed an issue involving an inability to slide if “Toggle Sprint” was set to “Off.”

