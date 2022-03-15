Hearthstone Expansion Announcement Delayed to Thursday

Blizzard recently announced that its long-running free-to-play card game Hearthstone would be getting a brand new expansion. Players have been speculating what this update could contain, and a massive reveal was scheduled to take play today, March 15. Sadly, as has become too common in the game industry, even this has been delayed–but thankfully, fans will only have to wait until Thursday, March 17, for answers. Two days isn’t the worst, especially when it seems like a boatload of new content could be just around the corner.

Adventurers, hold steady!



We’ll be sharing the details of the new Hearthstone expansion on March 17, instead of March 15 as previously announced. Thanks for your understanding, and we’ll see you then! — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) March 14, 2022

Hearthstone‘s current expansion, Fractured in Alterac Valley, was released on December 7, 2021. The 19th expansion included 135 new cards.

Earlier this month, Hearthstone game director Ben Lee announced that he would be leaving the team to work on a new unannounced Blizzard project. In the interview with the Coin Concede podcast, he also outlined the many changes Hearthstone players should expect during 2022.

“One of the most exciting things about the coming, unnamed year, is that there’s actually a bunch of new card types that we’ve been experimenting with that are really interesting and fun,” Lee said. “We wanted to try some really interesting stuff to push Standard in a little bit of a different direction with some new interesting takes on card types, so hopefully players enjoy those and we look forward to hearing what they think.”

Additionally, a World of Warcraft update is expected from Blizzard on April 19. The World of Warcraft Arena World Championship is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 18, pitting players from NA and EU against each other, with the top eight teams progressing to the Circuit and Championship Global Finals.

Hearthstone was originally released in 2014 and is free-to-play on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. Featuring cross-play, the game pulls from the lore of the ever-expanding Warcraft series, with many characters, relics, and elements using the same names.

Source