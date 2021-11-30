Cyberpunk 2077: Next-Gen Version & Major Update In Q1 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has finally given a timeframe for the game’s PS5 and Xbox Series X/S release. Although the next-gen version was originally planned for late 2021, developers now say it is “on track” to launch in the first quarter of 2022. An expansion will also be arriving alongside the update.

The news came in CD Projekt Red’s quarterly earnings update. President and co-CEO of the company Adam Kiciński said in a message to investors that Cyberpunk 2077 would receive its next big update in early 2022. This comes after just last month when the company announced all of their planned updates would be delayed until 2022. Having a more concrete timeframe is exactly what fans have wanted to hear after the game’s very buggy release in September 2020. These updates are what Cyberpunk 2077 needs after its rocky beginnings that involved being removed from the PlayStation Store and later being added back once it became a bit more playable.

CD Projekt Red has also promised that players who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will receive the next-gen version free of charge. This is great news for those who are already playing the game on next-gen consoles such as the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S via backward compatibility.

Kiciński also mentioned “ongoing work” being developed for Cyberpunk 2077 saying, “In parallel, we carry on with the transformation of our studio, which is affecting more and more production teams.”

The next-gen version of The Witcher 3 is also due to release between April and June 2022. The game is said to be receiving visual upgrades as well as new in-game items based on the popular Netflix series.

Now is a great time to buy both games while holiday sales are upon us, it could be a good way to get the future next-gen games for current prices.

Source