Next Door Neighbor: Hello Neighbor 2 confirmed for PlayStation

Hello Neighbor 2 has been confirmed for PS5 and PS4.

The original game was a cult horror title that released back in 2017, quickly gathering traction thanks to the games presence on YouTube. In the game you become curious as to the contents of your neighbor’s house, attempting to sneak in across multiple days to figure out what he’s doing in his basement. It’s a tense, fun time that ensures you’ll never want to look behind you for fear of what might be coming and always has you coming back for more. The sequel was announced back in 2020 but it’s not until now that we have any solid idea on what platforms it may release on, the release date and the form it’ll take when it does.

In the sequel you’ll be playing as a separate character to the original, a reporter investigating a series of missing persons cases. These also horrifyingly include your player character from the last game, so you’ll be walking and searching across a new open world to attempt to discover what exactly happened to all these people. Everybody is suspicious, so watch your back at all times or you might find yourself the newest ingredient in a rather interesting bread loaf…

Hello Neighbor 2 will also launch in a beta state on April 7th 2022, with exclusive access given to those who pre-order the game.