Metal Gear Staff Veteran Konami Worked On Two Cancelled Games In 2019 and 2020

In a recent thread on Neogaf a tweet has been discovered that sees a former employee of Konami claim that during their time working for the company, they worked on two titles throughout 2019 and 2020. It’s said that one game was being worked on for 6 months before its cancellation whilst the other is to have been a revival of a previous IP.

Though the tweet has since been deleted, the screenshot of the tweet is still alive in the thread and many have been left trying to translate the tweet.

Upon translating part of the tweet it reads “In 2019, the project that was being promoted with the aim of reviving a certain IP as a consumer is omitted below after twists and turns. Aiming to launch a new original title in 2020” while another section reads “The new original title, which he wrote that he was aiming to launch at the end of last year, was well received by P, who reports directly to him, but failed in about eight months. Now we are preparing a new title for the existing IP while helping to fix the released title”

The staff member is known as Ikuya Nakamura and they have worked almost their entire career on the Metal Gear Franchise in many different roles. Though, they have now been absent on every Konami project since Metal Gear Survive it’s said they’re still writing and designing for other projects within Konami. Though, there is no word on what these projects are.

Now, fans of the series are speculating on the thread just what might Konami be up to and what was the IP they were reviving? Was it related to the Metal Gear series, or something else entirely?